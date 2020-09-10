California Fires Rage On: How Do These Deadly Blazes Start and What Can Stop Them

Massive fires are not new to California. The state is currently burning with over 30 wildland fires spread out in its various parts. This happened after a lightning storm struck the northern part of the US state earlier this week. A lot of people had to be evacuated from the affected areas.

According to a report published in Popular Mechanics, there are quite a few reasons for which huge fires occur in California. There is no denying that some of the fires are caused naturally, but one still can’t deny the fact that most of them are man-made.

The report mentions that in recent years, a lot many fires have been caused by Pacific Gas and Electric’s poorly maintained infrastructure, discarded cigarette butts, fireworks among other things. Such fires are primarily an act of human negligence.

However, the latest fire is a natural one as it was caused by lightning. The main causes of such natural fires are:

1. Climate Change

2. Winds

It is true that one can barely do anything about the strong winds. However, a lot can be done about the climate change bit. This modification begins from living a more eco-friendly lifestyle, ensuring that natural resources are not being overly exploited. Most importantly, ensuring that minimum damage is being done to nature.

As far as man-made fires are concerned, it needs to be ensured that fireworks are only done in a safe space so that no harm is caused. While disposing off a cigarette, it needs to be ensured the way in which it is being done. It all times needs to be disposed off in a way that it does not even remotely come in contact with any flammable substance, whatsoever.

These measures will not only reduce the chances of catching a fire, but will also make your city cleaner.