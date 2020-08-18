California Gets Fire Tornadoes amid Extreme Heatwave, Residents Share Terrifying Visuals

California on Saturday witnessed a strange sight amid intensified heatwave as a fire tornado formed during a wildfire near Chilcoot.

Dawn Johnson, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Reno, Nevad explained the scene and said the fire was “burning so incredibly intense, so there is just so much heat going into it" that air rose in a swirl just like what happens in some thunderstorms." "It almost looks like a bomb went off."

People took to Twitter and shared the spooky sight, an addition to the strange things happening in 2020.

Take a look:

Who had #FireTornado on their list of things left that could happen in 2020?!? Well, CA officially had the first Fire Tornado in history today! Like the things that are happening is crazy crazy! #2020 #HeatWave pic.twitter.com/aYCSSe1IZb — Brad Everett Young (@BradEYoung) August 16, 2020





image of the fire tornado in Lassen Co., CA today. divine. gorgeous. unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/jr9zj89tTh — Morgan Fuld (@mjfuld54) August 16, 2020

First ever fire tornado today in cali and giant lightning storm in Santa cruz 2020 just being creative now on ways to ruin shit not gunna lie this lighting looking kinda nice tho pic.twitter.com/jKq2KkvQKg — Cris Gomez (@crispcream_) August 16, 2020

“2020 can’t get any worse”



August: fire tornado pic.twitter.com/YCKEY6BYxX — Joseph Blanco (@JosephBlanco1) August 16, 2020

A fire tornado in California because it wouldn’t be 2020 without one pic.twitter.com/5HbJVsugVm — Natasha Del Riego (@ndelriego) August 16, 2020

BREAKING: The #LakeFIRE in Northern California has triggered the first “tornado fire” warning in history pic.twitter.com/pNoT7Qaziy — SV News (@SVNewsAlerts) August 16, 2020

The "Fire Tornado" #LoyaltonFire is less than 20 miles away.



Here's some photos my friend took on the road sometime this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/jR076cmVwR — Gingeroo #CA01 #WearAMask (@Destiny22Ginger) August 16, 2020

This fire tornado comes days after a violent straight-wind derecho that devastated parts of Iowa, Illinois and Indiana. Four people were killed and caused damages worth billions of dollars.

California sizzled to a triple-digit temperature so hot that meteorologists need to verify it as a planet-wide high mark, the AP reported. Death Valley recorded a scorching 130 degrees (54.4 degrees Celsius) Sunday, which if the sensors and other conditions check out, would be the hottest Earth has been in more than 89 years and the third-warmest ever measured.

That 130 is only below the disputed all-time record of 134 degrees (56.67 Celsius) at nearly the same spot in 1913 and a 131-degree mark (55 degrees) in Tunisia in 1931, but both were in July, traditionally the planet's hottest month.

(With inputs from AP)