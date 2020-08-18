BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
2-MIN READ

California Gets Fire Tornadoes amid Extreme Heatwave, Residents Share Terrifying Visuals

Image of fire tornado in California shared on Twitter.

Image of fire tornado in California shared on Twitter.

California sizzled to a triple-digit temperature so hot that meteorologists need to verify it as a planet-wide high mark.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 6:56 PM IST
Share this:

California on Saturday witnessed a strange sight amid intensified heatwave as a fire tornado formed during a wildfire near Chilcoot.

Dawn Johnson, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Reno, Nevad explained the scene and said the fire was “burning so incredibly intense, so there is just so much heat going into it" that air rose in a swirl just like what happens in some thunderstorms." "It almost looks like a bomb went off."

People took to Twitter and shared the spooky sight, an addition to the strange things happening in 2020.

Take a look:


This fire tornado comes days after a violent straight-wind derecho that devastated parts of Iowa, Illinois and Indiana. Four people were killed and caused damages worth billions of dollars.

California sizzled to a triple-digit temperature so hot that meteorologists need to verify it as a planet-wide high mark, the AP reported. Death Valley recorded a scorching 130 degrees (54.4 degrees Celsius) Sunday, which if the sensors and other conditions check out, would be the hottest Earth has been in more than 89 years and the third-warmest ever measured.

That 130 is only below the disputed all-time record of 134 degrees (56.67 Celsius) at nearly the same spot in 1913 and a 131-degree mark (55 degrees) in Tunisia in 1931, but both were in July, traditionally the planet's hottest month.

(With inputs from AP)

Share this:
Next Story
Loading