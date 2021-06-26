California Hairdresser Hands Rs 1.4 Lakh Bill for Haircut, Colouring and Netizens 'Dye' Laughing

We all know that beauty session at the salons can be expensive at times when it comes to our favourite stylist, and we tend to push our price limit further. However, what this California-based hairdresser named Jasmine Policarpo charged one of her customers is mind-boggling by any standard. Jasmine billed this customer for a whopping $1950 (nearly Rs 1.44 lakhs) for a haircut and colouring session that went on for about 13 hours. Sharing a video of this super expensive hair transformation on her Instagram page, Jasmine revealed that she charged $150 an hour for this session. The clip shows the woman customer’s long and straight brown hair transforming into a really cool ash blonde curly look. The video was originally shared on TikTok where it went viral getting over 1.5 million views after which Jasmine decided to reshare it on her Instagram page. In the video, Jasmine says that she realizes that the prices of the hairdo are going to make people mad.

Check out the video here:

Reacting to the video, many users slammed Jasmine for her exorbitant prices and said that this service could easily be done for $300 elsewhere. One of the users noted that this haircut was so expensive that even an iPhone would cost less. However, some of the users were also impressed by Jasmine’s works and thought that said that her price was justified and praised her for being honest about her price list. “I came here to see what all the complaining was about, and found that there is nothing to complain about. Hours on your feet, colour perfection, assistants and 2 days of work are definitely worth what you charged. Beautifully done," wrote a user in support of Jasmine.

While we still aren’t sure if the prices were justified or not, the transformed hairstyle did look really cool, as long as the customers are satisfied with the price, it really doesn’t matter.

What’s your take on this expensive haircut?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here