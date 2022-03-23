California House Worth Rs 9 Crore with Rope Swings Between Rooms is Mini 'Disney World'

A property listing of a jungle theme house in the US' California has gone viral on social media. Described as 'Disney World' for adults by the owners, the house's decor featuring a giant wooden elephant, swimming pool and a rope to swing from room to room, looks straight out of the Tarzan movie. The listing for this three-bedroom property was created online on property site Zillow, by realtors City Center Realty for a whopping $1.2 million, reported Mirror. The house's open-plan layout with complete with second-floor balconies and an overhead bridge. Photographs shared online on Zillow show a giant rope dangling from the 36ft-tall ceiling right down to the floor for homeowners to swing from part of the house to another. The property is spread in 3.7 acres of land filled with trees and a swimming pool in the back garden.

The unique theme of the house has impressed many on the internet and users described the property as the perfect 'jungle gym for adults. One user compared it to a luxurious version of a treehouse while another said that she could stop thinking about how magnificent Carol Burnett's Tarzan yell would sound in here, reported Mirror.

Advertisement

While the house has created a lot of buzz online, it's yet to find a suitable buyer since being listed in October 2020. Most of the people who come to view the property just want to look at its unique theme and have no intention of buying. The hefty price tag seems to be a big reason for the low interest from buyers in the market.

With not much interest shown by the customers in nearly 1.5 years, the asking price of the house has dropped from $1.9 million to $1.2 million now. However, this Tarzan theme property continues to be among the most expensive property listed on Zillow in the Lakeport locality of California.

Will the house find its ‘Tarzan’ soon? We may have to wait to see if that happens.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.