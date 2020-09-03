BUZZ

California Lawmaker Brings One-Month-Old Baby to Vote for Housing Bill after Being Denied Proxy

California lawmaker Buffy Wicks was denied the right to a proxy vote despite having given birth just a month ago | Image credit: Twitter

California lawmaker Buffy Wicks said, 'Please, please, please pass this bill, and I'm going to go finish feeding my daughter,' while voting for a housing bill.

Photos of women lawmakers attending sessions of their respective Assemblies or Parliaments have sometimes surfaced on the internet in the last few years. Recently, California lawmaker Buffy Wicks earned praise after she went to the state Assembly with her four-week-old infant to vote in favour of a housing bill.

Wicks took to Twitter to share a picture of herself with her daughter, whose face is not visible in the photo. Posting the image, she wrote, “Yep, I’m here! (And so is Elly).”

According to Mail Online, she reached the Assembly around midnight on Monday after she was not allowed to vote by proxy. The lawmaker represents Berkeley and Oakland and is a Democrat. Wicks cast her vote, cradling her baby in her arms beneath a striped blanket.

A video of her short speech has also been shared by Mail Online in which she can be heard highlighting the importance of the bill. She said that she strongly believed they need to pass the bill as “We are 3.5 million homes shy of where we need to be right now.”

Towards the end of the video she says, "Please, please, please pass this bill, and I'm going to go finish feeding my daughter."

She received applause from some of her colleagues in the Assembly.

Wicks’ act caught the attention of former first lady of the US and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. She informed on the micro-blogging site that Wicks was “told that having recently given birth wasn’t sufficient excuse to cast a vote remotely.”

Clinton also used a flexed bicep emoji in her tweet to show the lawmaker’s strength.

In the wake of the incident, California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon issued an apology through a statement.

He said, “I want to make a full apology to @asmbuffywicks. My intention was never to be inconsiderate toward her, her role as a legislator, or her role as a mother.”

Rendon also posted a picture of the statement.

