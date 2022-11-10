California Man Eats World’s Hottest Peppers In 33 Seconds, Sets Guinness World Record

A California-based man recently created a new Guinness World Record after eating the world’s hottest peppers in just 33 seconds. Before this, George Foster had set the record for eating three Carolina Reapers in only 8.72 seconds. This was just nine months before he achieved the new milestone.

On September 17, George Foster successfully became the fastest person to eat the hottest peppers in the world, which was on halt for nearly six years. The announcement was made by the Guinness World Records (GWR) after George Foster devoured the 10 Carolina Reapers in just 33.15 seconds. “In practising for an attempt like this it is more about mechanics and muscle memory, so I time myself eating small sweet peppers to get the chewing and swallowing down to automatic responses,” Foster told Guinness World Records.

He further stated that the experience is somewhat similar to trying to eat charcoal as quickly as possible. The man also mentioned that one should always keep milk and ice cream handy to avoid discomfort.

The Carolina Reaper, which Gregory Foster ate to set the Guinness World Record, comes from the Capsicum Chinese species of chilli pepper, and it has 1.5 million Scovilles. The Scoville scale measures how spicy a chilli gets, as recorded in Scoville heat units.

Foster set the new record of having the world’s hottest peppers at the Seaport Shopping Center in Downtown San Diego, shared by Guinness World Records. In his attempt to beat his previous record, the man succeeded in breaking the record of Mike Jack, who holds 8 Guinness World Records for speed-eating; four of which are for having super-hot chillies.

Earlier, Mike Jack had created the Guinness World Record for eating three Carolina Reapers (each weighing at least 5 grams) in 9.72 seconds.

