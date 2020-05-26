California Man Marries the Love of His Life, a Cat, for This Noble Cause

California's Scott Perry is all set to marry the love of hi life and the guests will shower the happy couple with their blessings virtually through live streaming. The guest list is unique--only animal lovers invited. So is the couple.

Well, Perry's bride is his beloved cat Olivia Le Chat and the two are marrying to raise funds for the animal shelter where Perry met and fell in love with Olivia. He has even created a website that has all the detail about this unique wedding.

“It was love at first sight! Well, sorta -- Olivia hopped right into my girlfriend’s lap and right into our hearts!” reads an excerpt on the website. The couple got the cat home. Perry's girlfriend moved on, but Olivia stayed back in Perry's life.

“With the two of us locked down for the crisis, we decided to take the leap and make it official, by offering the world a bright spot to all the bad news out there and to raise money for the very place we met, Best Friends Animal Society NKLA,” Perry says.

Dressed in pink and white gown, the cat was all set for her big day on May 23.