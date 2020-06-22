California Woman Called Cops after a Snake Broke into the Car She Was Driving

In an incident that will make you skip a beat, a woman found a snake coiled up in her car while she was driving it. The woman was eventually rescued after experts reached the spot and removed the snake from the car.

The Eureka Police Department in California shared details of this spinning chilling incident in a Facebook post dated June 18.

The department also shared the picture of the snake. It can be seen that the reptile is coiled up in the driver’s compartment.

From the post, one can say it was written as and when things were happening. Police said, “Eureka Police are working on removing a snake from a car on I-44. Young lady driving was surprised by a snake working its way through the driver compartment. Called hysterically needing help. We are here to help with many problems. I'm not a snake kind of guy. Good thing other officers are. Look very carefully, he is coiled up under the floor mat next to the soda bottle.”

As per the police, there were difficulties in taking the snake out of the car and so the owner requested that the car be towed to a place where the snake can perhaps move out.

“Update, we could not get the snake out. The car was towed at the owner's request to a location where we will wait for the little guy to show himself and hopefully leave the vehicle peacefully,” the police added in the post.

Eventually, the snake did leave the vehicle on its own and a local helped it relocate in a place where it is safe.

Unsurprisingly, most comments on the post are that of either fright or shock. A person who apparently would have been too scared had an incident like this happened with him said, “If this had been me in my car they'd be calling the ambulance and wrecker”, another person who too would have been immensely scared wrote, “I wouldn’t be here to tell the story. Maybe alive and breathing but unable to form words!!!"