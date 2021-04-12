California Woman Suffering from Rare Sunlight Allergy Has to Stay Indoors All Day

Vampires have always been a subject of fascination with both the big and small screen dedicating a fair share of movies and series to this sub-genre. The myriad shows have led to the common belief is that they are wary of the sun and come out only at night. But have you ever wondered how life will be for a humanwithout seeing the sunlight? This is something that has happened with a woman named Andrea Ivonne Monroy who has spent most of her time in the confines of her home.

She is not even able to step out on her balcony during the day to feel and enjoy the morning breeze or the afternoon warmth. Her rare skin condition has left her only with one option that is to stay at home with tinted windows in order to protect herself from the sunlight.

The 28-year-old is suffering from Xeroderma Pigmentosum. It is a one-in-a-million condition that makes a patient’s skin highly sensitive to sunlight and prone to skin cancer. According to a report by LadBible, Andrea, who lives in California, has even been diagnosed with skin cancer 28 times since she was a child and had early menopause at the age of 23.

She was quoted as saying that it took time for her but she has accepted who she is. She also informed that her condition makes her body grow old really fast.The symptoms of this rare skin condition include severe sunburn, dry skin, and changes in skin pigmentation. The disease can also cause loss of hearing, loss of intellectual function seizure, and cataracts. People suffering from it have an average life expectancy of just 37.

She can only go out at night and She has to carry a solar metre all the time in order to keep a check on the UV rays. She said she only goes out in the day if she has to visit the doctor and she has to wear protective clothing while moving outside. Even if it is cloudy or raining, she has to wear long sleeves, hats, and a face shield.

According to the report, she was last diagnosed with cancer in October 2020. However, she has undergone several surgeries before that to remove skin cancer. She said that she tries her best to stay protected and it is hard having this condition and sometimes she even feels like she cannot do it anymore but she loves her life and wants to be here.

