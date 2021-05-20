California Woman Travels 10,000km to Break ‘Love Lock’ She Shared With Boyfriend

Love makes people do things that they would not have done otherwise, and when a romantic relationship has a fallout, they may regret a few things. However, for Kassie Yeung that would not be the case. A resident of California, Kassie flew to South Korea’s capital city Seoul, two years after she had visited the place with her boyfriend, to snip off a love lock they had clipped at the Namsan Tower.

Kassie gave a glimpse of her journey through a 30-second TikTok video which she also shared on her YouTube channel last week. The 23-year-old is seen giving her viewers a sneak peek of how her flight lands in Seoul. She then heads to the hardware store from where she picks up a pair of pliers. The video then features a couple of shots of Kassie walking around Seoul with the pliers held out in front of the camera. It gives a feel as if that is the sole purpose of her entire trip to South Korea.

Then, the iconic Namsan Tower appears in front of her where lovers across the country and abroad flock to clip the everlasting promise of love. However, for Kassie, the mission was to search for the lock she had clipped with her former boyfriend. Amidst a vast sea of mini locks of all possible colours, Kassie manages to find hers and clips it off from the bridge.

Kessie’s attempt to get rid of her romantic past life has even made her famous in South Korea. The South Korean news channel MBC News featured her story on Wednesday where they told their viewers how the Asian-American woman flew to Seoul to take off the love lock after breaking up with her boyfriend.

One of the viewers commented on Kessie’s YouTube video and wrote, “Surprised that you came Korea again to cut love locks from America, and surprised once more that you found your ex-lock among the thousands of other locks lol”

However, Kessie had travelled to South Korea earlier in February and returned home to Los Angeles this month. The YouTuber documented her stay in South Korea through several social media posts.

