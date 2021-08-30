Californian Woman Wrestles Mountain Lion With Bare Hands to Save 5-year-old Son

A mother's love for her child is one of the purest emotions in the world and she could go to any extentfor it. At times even risking her life to ensure safety of the child and that's exactly what this Californian woman did. She did not think twice before taking on a mountain lion after it attacked her 5-year-old son. The unnamed woman punched the lion and even wrestled it away from her child in the front yard of her house. According to a statement issued by the spokesperson with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the incident started after this big cat entered the woman's house front yard and dragged her son to about 45 yards, The Guardian reported. The mother saw this and immediately came into action.

She not only freed her son from the lion's grip but also scared the big cat out of her house. After the attack, the woman and her husband immediately drove their son to a local hospital where the staff alerted the authorities about the incident. The young boy suffered many injuries on his head and front torso but is now reported to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile, a team of officials reached the woman's house where they discovered a mountain lion crouching near the bushes. The big cat was shot dead by the official, keeping in mind the safety of the residents in the locality. Subsequent DNA tests confirmed that it was the same lion that attacked the young boy.

Another mountain lion was also captured by the officials while they were searching for the big cat but it was released after making sure that it was not involved in the attack.

In another similar incident from California, a woman took on a wild bear and two cubs after the group entered her house compound. The CCTV footage of the confrontation showed the woman pushing the bears off the boundary wall to save the pet dogs from a possible attack. She immediately rushed back inside the house with the pets.

