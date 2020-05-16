California's Wildflower Orange Super Bloom is So Massive, You Can See it from Space

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released a stunning series of images of a massive orange poppy super bloom in USA's Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. The wildflowers have blossomed in such a massive scale that they are now visible from space.

Sharing the images on the website Earth Observatory, NASA has revealed that on April 14 the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on the Landsat 8 satellite acquired the images. They added that Southern California received significant rainfall in March and April 2020.

“Depending on the day or even hour, the orange patches may change in appearance. The poppies open their petals during sunny periods, appearing like a large blanket over the landscape,” NASA said.

The US space agency had also posted two images on Twitter, alongside the caption, “Orange You Glad It’s Spring? After a wet March & April 2020, fields of poppies colored @PoppyReserve a bright orange. Park officials called this bloom an “unexpected” surprise due to the late season rains."

The California poppy is native to California and Mexico and is considered by many to be a weed because it can grow a lot in good weather. The stems of the plant grow to about 12 inches and the flower is maximum 3 inches across at the time of its bloom.