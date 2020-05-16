BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

California's Wildflower Orange Super Bloom is So Massive, You Can See it from Space

Image credits: NASA.

Image credits: NASA.

NASA has released a stunning series of pictures of a massive orange poppy super bloom in USA's Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve.

Share this:

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released a stunning series of images of a massive orange poppy super bloom in USA's Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve. The wildflowers have blossomed in such a massive scale that they are now visible from space.

Sharing the images on the website Earth Observatory, NASA has revealed that on April 14 the Operational Land Imager (OLI) on the Landsat 8 satellite acquired the images. They added that Southern California received significant rainfall in March and April 2020.

“Depending on the day or even hour, the orange patches may change in appearance. The poppies open their petals during sunny periods, appearing like a large blanket over the landscape,” NASA said.

The US space agency had also posted two images on Twitter, alongside the caption, “Orange You Glad It’s Spring? After a wet March & April 2020, fields of poppies colored @PoppyReserve a bright orange. Park officials called this bloom an “unexpected” surprise due to the late season rains."

The California poppy is native to California and Mexico and is considered by many to be a weed because it can grow a lot in good weather. The stems of the plant grow to about 12 inches and the flower is maximum 3 inches across at the time of its bloom.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading