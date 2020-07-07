BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
3-MIN READ

'Call Donald Trump': Arizona's 'Karen' Arrested for Vandalising Mask Display in Store

Melissa Rein Lively is being dubbed 'Karen' after she vadalised a mask display at a Target store in Arizona, US | Image credit: Instagram/Twitter (insets)

Melissa Rein Lively is being dubbed 'Karen' after she vadalised a mask display at a Target store in Arizona, US | Image credit: Instagram/Twitter (insets)

When apprehended by cops, the woman who runs a PR company said she works for a far-right conspiracy group called QAnon and the White House and wanted them to call Trump.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 7, 2020, 3:56 PM IST
Share this:

A woman in the US state of Arizona, which has witnessed a recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, was arrested for smashing down a display of face masks at a store here.

A video clip posted on Twitter on Sunday showed the woman whose real name is Melissa Rein Lively smashing down the display at a Target retail outlet in Scottsdale, a suburb of Phoenix, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday. Lively, how runs a PR agency called 'The Brand Consortium' has been dubbed "QAnon Karen" by internet followers, or simply "Karen".

In the video, which is being widely shared on Twitter with millions of o views on each post, the woman can be heard saying "finally we meet the end of the road" as she approaches the mask display and tears it down.

After she was approached by two store employees wearing masks and asked to stop, the woman asked: "Why? You let everyone else do it. I can't do it because I'm a blonde white woman?"

Another video posted later showed police arresting the woman at her home.

She claimed to be a spokesperson for QAnon and the White House and wanted the police to "call (President) Donald Trump and ask him" because she can't share any "classified information".

QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory detailing a supposed secret plot by an alleged "deep state" against Trump and his supporters.

View this post on Instagram

IN OUR ELEMENT ▪️ Meet our Founder @melissareinlively. The PR powerhouse is known for her supreme authority on global design, lifestyle and luxury trends. If it’s cool, or soon to be, Lively is there scoping out all the angles for practical application to build brands. An early pioneer of the #ExperientialMarketing concept, Lively firmly believes that building affinity for brands must come on a psychological and often physical level. “People are drawn to what has meaning,” Lively said. “More now than ever brands are embracing ways to cultivate emotional connections with their customers, so we scour the globe for inspiration, places and experiences that naturally evoke human connection. Whether it’s colors, fonts, environmental design, visual arts, hospitality, music or messaging, there’s always something to observe and learn from anywhere you go. In the world of luxury brands, global foresight into destinations that shape design is critical for success. Brands that are aspirational in nature and wish to emulate high-end brands and attract high-end audiences must refine their aesthetic to match the global design vision,” she said. Photos from a recent trip to the buzzy artist commune of Valparaíso, Chile. ▪️▪️▪️ TBCPR ➕#WeArePR #BrandMagic #Trendcasting #PRLife

A post shared by The Brand Consortium PR (@thebrandconsortium) on

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona exceeded 100,000 on Monday.

Rapidly increasing cases and hospitalizations have made the Grand Canyon State one of the worst COVID-19 hotspots in the nation.

The state has no mandate to wear masks; however, major cities in the state all ordered mask-wearing to contain the fatal disease.

The US currently accounts for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 2,935,008 and 130,277, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

(With inputs from IANS)

Share this:
Next Story
Loading