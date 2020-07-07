'Call Donald Trump': Arizona's 'Karen' Arrested for Vandalising Mask Display in Store

A woman in the US state of Arizona, which has witnessed a recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, was arrested for smashing down a display of face masks at a store here.

A video clip posted on Twitter on Sunday showed the woman whose real name is Melissa Rein Lively smashing down the display at a Target retail outlet in Scottsdale, a suburb of Phoenix, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday. Lively, how runs a PR agency called 'The Brand Consortium' has been dubbed "QAnon Karen" by internet followers, or simply "Karen".

In the video, which is being widely shared on Twitter with millions of o views on each post, the woman can be heard saying "finally we meet the end of the road" as she approaches the mask display and tears it down.

This woman in Scottsdale, Arizona was super upset with Target for selling face masks. So upset in fact, that she attacked their display....pic.twitter.com/ye9LiDz0JH — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 5, 2020

After she was approached by two store employees wearing masks and asked to stop, the woman asked: "Why? You let everyone else do it. I can't do it because I'm a blonde white woman?"

Another video posted later showed police arresting the woman at her home.

Police came to her house and she was arrested on IG Live saying she is a spokesperson for QAnon & the White House and wanted the police to “call Donald Trump and ask him” because she can’t share any “classified information.”



We’re doomed...pic.twitter.com/Vy4Qhmh9nX — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 5, 2020

She claimed to be a spokesperson for QAnon and the White House and wanted the police to "call (President) Donald Trump and ask him" because she can't share any "classified information".

QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory detailing a supposed secret plot by an alleged "deep state" against Trump and his supporters.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona exceeded 100,000 on Monday.

Rapidly increasing cases and hospitalizations have made the Grand Canyon State one of the worst COVID-19 hotspots in the nation.

The state has no mandate to wear masks; however, major cities in the state all ordered mask-wearing to contain the fatal disease.

The US currently accounts for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 2,935,008 and 130,277, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

(With inputs from IANS)