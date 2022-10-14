'Called a Fa***t': Gay Teen Breaks His Silence on Getting Bullied in TikTok Video

Often the ones who are throwing the punches forget the hurt they cause. The ones at the receiving end always remember. This high school teenager from California has decided he is no longer looking the other way. According to NBC News, Landon Jones said that he had been bullied ever since he was in fifth grade, but he has had enough now. Landon, who is openly gay, shared a video on his TikTok recalling his experience. He has been a victim of name calling, but the 18-year-old stated he is not bothered by it anymore. “The fact that they came to my house does,” he added. The video is now viral on the social media platform with over 1.3 million views. It showed two incidents of bullying, both equally heartbreaking.

The first that occurred in August, showed Landon and his sister sitting in the parking lot outside a Starbucks. A group of young men show up and surround his car. Of the group, one looks inside and can be heard using abusive words. Landon revealed that the young men visible in video attend his high school, the El Toro High School in Lake Forest.

The other incident took place in September. This was the one caught on his home’s surveillance camera. A young man was seen walking up to Landon’s front door and knocking on it. When his father opens the door the young man asks if Landon lives there. His father responds in affirmative before questioning “Why?”

“Someone said to come up here,” the young man could be heard mumbling, before he yells the repeats the abusive words and dashes off the property. Landon revealed the culprit was a student of a nearby high school, although he could not confirm which.

Landon also revealed that he was in his room when this incident happened and he heard it. When he made his way downstairs to check what had happened, he was heartbroken. Landon said, “I had no sleep that night. I was honestly really upset. I was crying.”

The teen openly came out as gay in 2020. He decided to speak up about the incidents since he had gotten “sick of being silent about it.” Landon has 700,000 followers on his TikTok. Landon is raising his voice against bullying on people of LGBTQ+ community.

