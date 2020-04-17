BUZZ

Called Immoral for Going Braless, Chef Padma Lakshmi Wears Two in Cooking Tutorial

  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 10:54 AM IST
Chef Padma Lakshmi gave it back to body shamers in a cooking video tutorial where she was making lasagne. Last week, Lakshmi faced harsh comments after she posted a cooking tutorial video where she was not wearing a bra.

So, in her latest tutorial, Lakshmi had a witty comeback for the body shamers, the Daily Mail reported. She wore two bras this time.

"I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine," she wrote in the caption. "So those people should be happy to note that I'm wearing two today. But seriously, let's not police women's bodies in 2020 ok?" the 49-year-old chef wrote.

Wearing blue crop top and sweatpants, the bold and beautiful celebrity chef was cooking white ragu lasagne with her 10-year-old daughter Krishna.

Lakshmi is a former model and has been the host and judge on Top Chef since 2006. The show is currently in its 17th season. She is also an author of three cookbooks and one memoir. Born in Chennai, Lakshmi grew up in New York and Los Angeles with her mother and step-father.

