'Called Me a Terrorist': Kashmiri Woman Alleges Assault by Landlady in Delhi over 'Rent Dispute'

Image for representation.

The woman alleged that the landlady had broken into her flat in her absence and had taken away her belongings including furniture, clothes and even her passport.

Buzz Staff

In a shocking incident from the national capital Delhi, a Kashmiri woman was allegedly assaulted and abused by the landlady on Wednesday night. The woman, Noor Bhat, took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal wherein the landlady of her rented accommodation in a South Delhi locality had barged into her house along with another man and attacked her.

Bhat wrote that the woman entered her house with another man, whom she had never seen before, and called them 'terrorists' as they were from Kashmir. She wrote that the incident took place in front of a police official accusing the woman of vandalism and ransacking.

The argument had broken out between the two over “rent dispute”, according to reports. Bhat was quoted in media reports saying that the woman had entered her flat in her absence and had taken out her belongings including, furniture, her passport and clothes.

Bhat alleged that the woman threatened her saying that she would burn her face with cigarette.

“You are a terrorist, you spread terrorism. Your father is a terrorist. Mulle Kashmiri,” Bhat's landlady reportedly shouted at her. Bhat alleged that the woman assaulted her, pulled her hair and grabbed her by her shoulders.

Earlier in the day Bhat tweeted saying that the incident has deeply affected and traumatised her.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal has taken cognizance of the matter and assured all possible help to the Kashmir woman. "This is shocking & shameful. DCW team is in touch. We'll ensure action!

(sic)" she tweeted.

The Delhi Police are registering an FIR over Bhat's complaint under section 448 for tresspassing, 323 for voluntary causing hurt and 457 for housebreaking by night. The police said the Kashmiri woman had shifted to this flat in JUne, but had defaulted in rent and electricity bill payment.


