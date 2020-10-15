'Called Me a Terrorist': Kashmiri Woman Alleges Assault by Landlady in Delhi over 'Rent Dispute'

In a shocking incident from the national capital Delhi, a Kashmiri woman was allegedly assaulted and abused by the landlady on Wednesday night. The woman, Noor Bhat, took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal wherein the landlady of her rented accommodation in a South Delhi locality had barged into her house along with another man and attacked her.

Bhat wrote that the woman entered her house with another man, whom she had never seen before, and called them 'terrorists' as they were from Kashmir. She wrote that the incident took place in front of a police official accusing the woman of vandalism and ransacking.

The argument had broken out between the two over “rent dispute”, according to reports. Bhat was quoted in media reports saying that the woman had entered her flat in her absence and had taken out her belongings including, furniture, her passport and clothes.

So my landlady enters my house along with a man , that i have never seen in my whole life and starts to call me and my friends ‘TERRORISTS’ just because we are from KASHMIR that too, in front of a police official. They trespassed, broke in and our money, furniture. — Noor (@noorbhat1998) October 14, 2020

Then she framed us for stealing the furniture, which she herself took from here in our absence . She is calling us names, abusing us and provoking us . — Noor (@noorbhat1998) October 14, 2020

The man literally pushed me and the landlady as well tried to attack me , all in front of DELHI POLICE — Noor (@noorbhat1998) October 14, 2020

Bhat alleged that the woman threatened her saying that she would burn her face with cigarette.

This is her and the man. She threatened me that she will burn my face with the cigarette she was smoking and she told me she would throw me from the balcony pic.twitter.com/cuwTp3963g — Noor (@noorbhat1998) October 14, 2020

“You are a terrorist, you spread terrorism. Your father is a terrorist. Mulle Kashmiri,” Bhat's landlady reportedly shouted at her. Bhat alleged that the woman assaulted her, pulled her hair and grabbed her by her shoulders.

Earlier in the day Bhat tweeted saying that the incident has deeply affected and traumatised her.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal has taken cognizance of the matter and assured all possible help to the Kashmir woman. "This is shocking & shameful. DCW team is in touch. We'll ensure action!

(sic)" she tweeted.

The Delhi Police are registering an FIR over Bhat's complaint under section 448 for tresspassing, 323 for voluntary causing hurt and 457 for housebreaking by night. The police said the Kashmiri woman had shifted to this flat in JUne, but had defaulted in rent and electricity bill payment.