Calm and Composed, this Dog in Switzerland Parachuted off a 2,000-foot Cliff with its Owner

A dog is the most loyal companion any person can wish for. If it is brave enough, it will also jump off a cliff with you.

Kazuza, a border collie, not only accompanied owner Bruno Valente in parachuting off a 2,300-foot cliff but also appeared calm and composed as they touched the ground.

This is not the first time Kazuza went on a jump with his owner. According to a report published by Daily Mail, the collie is an experienced BASE jumper, having participated in over 40 such jumps.

BASE refers to the four categories of fixed objects from which one can jump: building, antenna, span and earth.

The clip of a 6-year-old canine jumping with his 38-year-old owner from a cliff in Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland has been going viral with multiple people praising Kazuza’s courage.

The video, shared by the Daily Mail, was captured by Bruno's friend Jokke Sommer who is also a filmmaker. The footage shows the duo gearing up for the jump, acing the jump and celebrating it by high-fiving.

“A bunch of times I couldn't jump as I had nobody to take care of him”, he added. This is how he came up with the idea of taking his collie along.

When he tested Kazuza’s reaction of wearing a harness and going to the ledge, the collie seemed “pretty comfortable”.

Since then, the duo has been jumping off together.

Sommer called Kazuza the “luckiest dog” in the world, adding that he was “very well trained” and had “a lot of trust in Bruno”.

