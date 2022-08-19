'Calvine Photograph': World’s Clearest UFO Picture Found After 32 Years

UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) have been the fodder for various theories related to extra-terrestrial life and their interaction with humans on Earth. With multiple sightings alleged, seldom has one found concrete or even clear evidence to support their claims.

Now, a photograph touted as the “world’s clearest photo of a UFO,” has resurfaced more than 30 years after it was initially released. Named the Calvine Photograph, the picture shows a diamond-shaped object flying around with another plane in the background. The photo was unearthed by academic researcher and journalist, Dr David Clarke, as per The Sun report.

The photograph was taken by two hikers, who remain unknown to this day, on a hillside near Calvine, Scotland. They captured a giant angular object in the sky with another jet flying nearby. The photo, after being clicked, was submitted by the hikers to Scotland’s Daily Record newspaper, after which it went to the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

But the photo never got published or caught the public eye. The photo, rather than becoming a clear insight, became a myth, until now. Dr Clarke managed to track down the photograph after much effort and found it with a former RAF press officer, Craig Lindsay, who kept a copy of the original photograph. Lindsay agreed to pass on the photograph to Dr Clarke, who then submitted it to Sheffield Hallam University.

The Calvine photograph, although an important piece in the UFO puzzle, is still not the answer to the mystery surrounding it. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, in June, announced that it will launch a full-fledged scientific study into UFOs. The study will peek into the available UFO data and chart out credible observations. The team, consisting15-17 people, started working on the project from August 17.

