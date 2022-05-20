Cambodian PM Hun Sen to Change his Date of Birth in Order to Avoid Bad Luck

There are people who ardently follow zodiac signs and tend to do bizarre things in the name of superstitions. In one such incident, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said that he has decided to shift his official date of birth to the day he was actually born. This is despite using the wrong day for a few decades. He is doing this to closely align with the Chinese zodiac calendar. Hun Sen said he had two dates of birth, one on April 4, 1951, and the other on August 5, 1952, the latter of which he says is correct. The announcement came after the death of his elder brother on May 5. Sen suspects that this might be related to his sibling, also having an incorrect date of birth which caused a conflict with the Chinese zodiac calendar.

His brother died of a heart attack 10 days after returning from Singapore. Sen said the zodiac is something that “should not be ignored.” This came as he cited his elder brother’s incorrect date of birth that shifted him from being born in a year of the cow to a year of the tiger. He also acknowledged the complications he would have to go through after changing his date of birth. According to Malaysia-based Star newspaper, he said, “I have discussed with Justice Minister Koeut Rith already and I will return to use my actual birth date.”

It is common for Cambodians who are 50 years of age or older to have two birthdays. This is because many lost their official birth certificates during the years of the Khmer Rouge regime from 1975 to 1979. Also, many people took the false birth dates to avoid being conscripted to the military.

Hun Sen was in news earlier for saying at a hospital inauguration here that officials needed to be able to use applications such as WhatsApp, Viber, LINE, Telegram, WeChat and Zoom to effectively do their jobs, such as organising online meetings. He also urged members of his Cabinet, some of whom also entered government service more than three decades ago, to make sure they were adept in the use of smartphones. Hun Sen posts comments and photos on his Facebook page almost every day, and also uses the platform frequently to broadcast his speeches and other news events on Facebook Live.

