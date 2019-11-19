Take the pledge to vote

Camel, Cow and Donkey Trio Roaming the Streets of Kansas is Reminding Everyone of Christmas

Police said in a Facebook post that if they couldn’t find the owners, they would be 'halfway toward a live Nativity this Christmas season.'

News18.com

November 19, 2019, 8:04 PM IST
Camel, Cow and Donkey Trio Roaming the Streets of Kansas is Reminding Everyone of Christmas
Image credit: Associated Press

Authorities discovered a camel, a cow and a donkey roaming together along a Kansas road in a grouping reminiscent of a Midwestern Christmas Nativity scene.

The Goddard Police Department asked for help Sunday in locating the owners of the “three friends traveling together (towards a Northern star).”

Police said in a Facebook post that if they couldn’t find the owners, they would be “halfway toward a live Nativity this Christmas season.”

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Meyers says the animals belong to an employee of the nearby Tanganyika Wildlife Park.

One person who replied to the Facebook post inquired, “Are there 3 wise looking men near?” Another speculated that they “may lead you to the Second Coming.”

In a later post, the police confirmed that the owner of the animals had been located.

Goddard is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Wichita.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

