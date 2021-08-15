Camel Falls Into Trench Dug By Forest Department In Kutch

In an unfortunate event that took place near Sharada village of Banni grasslands in Kutch, a camel fell inside a trench that was dug to keep shrubs away and improve fodder conditions for the villagers. A video of the came surfaced on the internet where it was seen wriggling in pain and trying ways to come out of the trench. This incident comes a few days after a buffalo was reported to have died at the same spot, inside the same trench.

The villagers rushed to the spot and provided necessary materials to pull the animal to safety, but the camel writhed in injuries and was unable to even stand up, as reported by Indian Express. Fakirmamd Punra, a resident of Sharada and vice-president of Banni Breeders Association (BBA), said that the trench is located between Sharada and Hodko village where the camel faced the mishap. The villagers provided water to the camel, but it was in too much pain.

The trench was dug as a part of a project conducted by the Forest department to improve grass development plots. Due to the massive spread of gando baval, the food conditions were declining — the trench was dug about 1 metre wide and 1.5 metres deep as a precautionary measure. However, maldharis have raised concern about the safety of their grazing herds as most of the animals often graze alone without supervision.

MU Jadeja, the deputy conservator of forests (DCF) of Banni, informed that he did not receive any information about the camel incident. He also pointed out that in other villages, similar trenches have been dug and they have not received any complaints so far. However, only Maldharis seem to have reported complaints and have expressed their dissatisfaction concerning the forest department’s recent venture.

On Monday, the maldharis submitted a memorandum to JP Sodha, police sub-inspector of Khavda, mentioning how buffaloes and other livestock have lost their lives by falling into the trench. They also demanded proper compensation to curb their loss of livestock.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here