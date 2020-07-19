Camel in China Walks Over a Hundred Kilometres to Reunite With its Previous Owner

Animals are loyal to their owners and if the owner is nice enough, the animal reciprocate the emotion. Such a case was recently witnessed when a camel trekked over a hundred kilometres to find its former owner from Urad Rear Banner, in the northwest of the city of Bayannur, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The homesick camel's story of treading all the way to its former owner has touched many hearts. According to reports, the drained out camel was covered in scars as it may have made its way through sharp fences, rivers, mountains and busy highway to be with its favourite humans. The camel had reportedly covered more than 62 miles on foot in the desert when it was spotted by a herdsman.

It was then that his former owner was informed and the two reunited nearly after nine months of separation. He was sold in October last year to his owner's friend. He has now decided to take back the animal and raise it for the rest of his life.

The owner said that his friend had raised the camel during the winter and grazed it in the mountains in spring. But the camel ran away on June 27 to be with his previous owner.