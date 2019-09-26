Camel Prescribed With Precautionary Antibiotics After Woman Bites it to 'Free Herself'
The woman bit the 600-pound (272-kilogram) animal to free herself from under its weight.
Image for representation purpose only. | News18 Punjab.
A veterinarian has prescribed antibiotics to a camel owned by a Louisiana truck stop petting zoo after a woman bit the 600-pound (272-kilogram) animal to free herself from under its weight.
Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office documents obtained by The Advocate on Monday accuse Florida couple Gloria and Edmond Lancaster of throwing treats for their unleashed dog into Caspar the camel’s enclosure at Tiger Truck Stop.
The couple told deputies the camel attacked the dog, but the sheriff’s office said the couple had provoked the animal before it sat on Gloria Lancaster. She’d crawled under barbed wire to retrieve her pet.
Gloria Lancaster told officers she had to bite the camel to free herself.
Truck stop manager Pamela Bossier said a veterinarian prescribed Caspar antibiotics as a precaution.
