'Camera Nikal': Anushka Sharma's 'Paatal Lok' Memes Are the Newest Rage on Twitter

Sudip Sharma's haunting crime thriller, Paatal Lok, has taken over social media and if you haven't watched it yet, you don't know what you're missing out on.

The show, produced by Anushka Sharma, is a perfect blend of gore and suspense coupled with mythological allegories and socio-political commentary. News18's review of the nine episode series says that while other thriller shows on OTT platforms, like Sacred Games, relied on sudden chills, Paatal Lok really delves into the minds of the criminals and explores why they do what they do.

But hey, if you haven't watched the show yet, we don't want to give away the plot. Rest assured, there aren't any spoilers here. On social media, the show has received raging reviews with everyone applauding the actors, the storyline and the execution.

Nevertheless, is any new show or movie really complete without its share of memes? Since the show released on Amazon Prime, Twitter has been flooded with hilarious jokes and memes, take a look:





My mom after telling me tulsi adrak as corona vaccine#PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/29VF8jRo7C — Chirag Garg (@ninjaTechniq) May 15, 2020

When friends are fighting and take it to another level... #PaatalLok

Me to best friend- pic.twitter.com/YaK6Vx7mdi — मीत with a double E (@meet_patel__) May 16, 2020

Me when I see your face.. #PaatalLok pic.twitter.com/TZuzg2sdk9 — Gajodhar Singh Cool (@gajodharsingh69) May 15, 2020