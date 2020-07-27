Camera Trap in Kaziranga National Park Captures Tiger Breeding For the First Time in 15 Years

The Kaziranga National Park, in Assam, has been hugely impacted due to the floods that hit the state. As many as, 100 plus animals have lost their lives due to the natural disaster.

Amidst such devising news, there is perhaps some news that comes in as a ray of hope in such trying times. The buffer of the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve has recorded successful breeding of these big cats.

Taking to Twitter, the national park’s official handle said, “ROAR GETS LOUDER. First ever camera trap evidence of successful breeding of tigers in Laokhowa Bura Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary, buffer of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve. Result of more than 15 years of hard work and effort. Kudos"

ROAR GETS LOUDER🐯 First ever camera trap evidence of successful breeding of tigers in Laokhowa Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary,🐅 buffer of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve. Result of more than 15 years of hard work and effort. Kudos 👏👏@ParimalSuklaba1 @moefcc @ntca_india @surenmehra pic.twitter.com/PwMooNWb8K — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) July 26, 2020

Netizens too have praised the efforts of those who have worked towards this. Majority of the users have written ‘good work; while some have only made a smiley face to laud them.

Here is a look at some of the appreciative reactions:

Recently, the chief minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal had visited the national park to take stock of the situation.

In a statement, the CM had said, “The flood situation in Assam is very grave this time. At least 28 districts of the state have been affected due to floods. At least 80 people have lost their lives due to flood, erosion and landslides in the state”.