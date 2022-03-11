Cameron Diaz Reveals Why She Washes Her Face Only Twice a Month

Cameron Diaz is known for some of the classic Hollywood movies including The Mask, Charlie’s Angels. However, since she retired from the showbiz industry, the actress has been paying less attention to what she looks like and more to how to keep herself happy. Diaz appeared on Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast earlier this week and shared her experience as an actress in Hollywood and how the film industry has set some unrealistic beauty standards. The actress confessed that she is absolutely a victim of all of the societal norms including the objectification and exploitations that women are subjected to.

The 49-year-old actress admitted that it is hard not to picture herself and judge herself against other markers of beauty. Diaz added how her perspective towards beauty has now changed since she retired from showbiz and said, “I think that that’s one of the biggest things, the last eight years, I am like wild. I am like a wild animal and a beast. And I don’t care, like literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis. Maybe not at all during the day.” Diaz told Visage that she literally does nothing. “I, like, never wash my face,” admitted Diaz nonchalantly.

Diaz’s statement comes at a time when her fellow actors like Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jennifer Lopez are launching their own skincare line. However, the actress admitted that she hoards skincare products and washes her face probably “twice a month.” The actress told Visage that she will put one of her “billion products” on her face. “One time works, right? Like, is that all I have to do?” she joked.

When Visage asked Diaz how one can reach the point where they are comfortable in their own skin like her, the actress shared some advice. Diaz said that one has to stop looking into the mirror too much and stop taking selfies.

