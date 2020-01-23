Camila Cabello Says She and Shawn Mendes will Accept Award in Underwear if They Win Grammy's

"Senorita" fame singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes seem to be huge fans of Grammy winning musical duo Twenty One Pilots.

In an interview to radio.com, Cabello, who has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2020 Grammys along with Mendes, joked about how she and Mendes will accept the award in underwear if they win, reports etcanada.com.

Three years ago, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots had collected the Grammy award in their underwear.

"If Shawn and I win the Grammy, we will walk on stage in our underwear like Twenty One Pilots did. That''s a promise. Just kidding. It''s not. I gotta work out before I do that," Cabello said.

Cabello also spoke about how special it would be to share such an honour with Mendes.

"It feels really special to get to share that kind of experience with someone that is first and foremost my friend that I''ve known for such a long time. He (Mendes) was actually the first person, I think, that I wrote a song with," she added.

The 2020 Grammys take place on January 26.

