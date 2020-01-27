Camila Cabello Serenading Dad at Grammys is Moving Netizens to Mourn Kobe and His Daughter's Loss
In a tribute that has by now moved thousands to tears, Cabello sang 'First Man' as a tribute to her father, who she said was the "the first man that really loved" her.
Camila Cabello sang 'First Man' from her new album 'Romance' to pay tribute to her father Alejandro Cabello | Image credit: YouTube
'Havana' artist Camila Cabello may not have taken home the Grammy award 2020 at last night's ceremony. But she did win all hearts with a moving serenade of her father Alejandro Cabello.
In a tribute that has by now moved thousands to tears, Cabello sang "First Man" as a tribute to her father, who she said was the "the first man that really loved" her. The song, from her new album 'Romance', was dedicated to all the "fathers and daughters out there".
In videos that have gone viral on Twitter, Cabello can be seen singing the song on stage while images and snippets from home videos from Cabello's childhood played in the background. In the course of thes song, Cabello walks to her father in the audience and serenades him, much to the delight of the mesmerized audiences.
#firstman ❤️ a year ago last October I was in Nashville while on tour and I wanted to get in the studio and write because I hadn’t had the chance for quite a while.. i came in with a bunch of ideas but suddenly I just started thinking about my dad and missing him and thinking about how much he means to me. I had to go to the bathroom and just sob every 10 minutes writing this song, I could barely get through it and I almost didn’t tonight.. thank you to my dad for showing me what it is to love someone selflessly , for making me always laugh when I cry, for being my constant safety and arms to fall into. ❤️ I dedicate this to all dads out there - the ones that are with us and the ones that aren’t anymore but that we will always have in our hearts ♥️
The performance drew several emotional reactions on social media.
*immediately calls our dad after @Camila_Cabello’s #GRAMMYs performance* 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/wV2MdE0MZK— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020
I lost my Dad 8 years ago this month. First Man brought me tears. Great performance on @RecordingAcad tonight @Camila_Cabello— Deb Turner (@deblturner) January 27, 2020
Camila Cabello’s dad is Mexican who moved to Cuba then the US. He is the story of immigrants who do everything to give their children a better life than they had. I can only imagine what Mr. Cabello is feeling tonight. pic.twitter.com/6IKtdChUhD— Jack Rico (@JackRicofficial) January 27, 2020
Camila Cabello just killed her performance— Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) January 27, 2020
Camila Cabello 's song "First Man" leaked before she had the chance to show it to her dad & he found it(he cried & she didnt see it)for her to be able to honor him who literally swam a river for their family & sing to him while seeing him cry is so special pic.twitter.com/C8SYv3nQFa— Pearl🌹 (@Karmila_Cabello) January 27, 2020
Camila Cabello’s performance of her father-daughter song, coming up soon on #grammys, will blow you away. Dare any dads to watch it with dry eyes. Takes on extra meaning after #Kobe news.— Chris Erskine (@erskinetimes) January 27, 2020
That was so beautiful💖 and literally I called my dad after the performance. He lives miles away and I really miss him. Thanks @Camila_Cabello 🌸 Love you so much 💛 #Camilizer 💘— Carly Ciccone (@ciccone_carly) January 27, 2020
Many among the audience including singer Gwen Stefani were moved to tears by the performance and the tribute, which became even more significant in the backdrop of the death of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant who passed away on January 26 in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter and nine other people who were on board. Many on social media pointed out the uncanny symbolism of Cabello's song being performed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles which was also Kobe's home.
If you didn’t get the chills when Camila Cabello sang “First man” to her dad in the audience at the Staples Center (Kobe’s House) on the same day as Kobe and his Daughter Gi-Gi lost their lives, something is wrong. #TheGrammys— Nick St.Onge (@Nick_StOnge) January 27, 2020
With that news of Kobe and his daughter today... 😭 Anyone else cry like a baby watching @Camila_Cabello Grammy performance? That one hit me hard... now I want hug my dad! Nothing like a daddy / daughter love. #Grammys2020— Kori Jean (@KoriJean26) January 27, 2020
The Grammy Awards 2020 saw a full house with all the best known faces in music and entertainment attending the event. Cabello lost the Grammy to 18-year-old Billie Eilish who swept the show with five trophies with her debut album.
