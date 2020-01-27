Camila Cabello Serenading Dad at Grammys is Moving Netizens to Mourn Kobe and His Daughter's Loss

'Havana' artist Camila Cabello may not have taken home the Grammy award 2020 at last night's ceremony. But she did win all hearts with a moving serenade of her father Alejandro Cabello.

In a tribute that has by now moved thousands to tears, Cabello sang "First Man" as a tribute to her father, who she said was the "the first man that really loved" her. The song, from her new album 'Romance', was dedicated to all the "fathers and daughters out there".

In videos that have gone viral on Twitter, Cabello can be seen singing the song on stage while images and snippets from home videos from Cabello's childhood played in the background. In the course of thes song, Cabello walks to her father in the audience and serenades him, much to the delight of the mesmerized audiences.

The performance drew several emotional reactions on social media.

I lost my Dad 8 years ago this month. First Man brought me tears. Great performance on @RecordingAcad tonight @Camila_Cabello — Deb Turner (@deblturner) January 27, 2020

Camila Cabello’s dad is Mexican who moved to Cuba then the US. He is the story of immigrants who do everything to give their children a better life than they had. I can only imagine what Mr. Cabello is feeling tonight. pic.twitter.com/6IKtdChUhD — Jack Rico (@JackRicofficial) January 27, 2020

Camila Cabello just killed her performance — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) January 27, 2020

Camila Cabello 's song "First Man" leaked before she had the chance to show it to her dad & he found it(he cried & she didnt see it)for her to be able to honor him who literally swam a river for their family & sing to him while seeing him cry is so special pic.twitter.com/C8SYv3nQFa — Pearl🌹 (@Karmila_Cabello) January 27, 2020

Camila Cabello’s performance of her father-daughter song, coming up soon on #grammys, will blow you away. Dare any dads to watch it with dry eyes. Takes on extra meaning after #Kobe news. — Chris Erskine (@erskinetimes) January 27, 2020

That was so beautiful💖 and literally I called my dad after the performance. He lives miles away and I really miss him. Thanks @Camila_Cabello 🌸 Love you so much 💛 #Camilizer 💘 — Carly Ciccone (@ciccone_carly) January 27, 2020

Many among the audience including singer Gwen Stefani were moved to tears by the performance and the tribute, which became even more significant in the backdrop of the death of basketball superstar Kobe Bryant who passed away on January 26 in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter and nine other people who were on board. Many on social media pointed out the uncanny symbolism of Cabello's song being performed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles which was also Kobe's home.

If you didn’t get the chills when Camila Cabello sang “First man” to her dad in the audience at the Staples Center (Kobe’s House) on the same day as Kobe and his Daughter Gi-Gi lost their lives, something is wrong. #TheGrammys — Nick St.Onge (@Nick_StOnge) January 27, 2020

With that news of Kobe and his daughter today... 😭 Anyone else cry like a baby watching @Camila_Cabello Grammy performance? That one hit me hard... now I want hug my dad! Nothing like a daddy / daughter love. #Grammys2020 — Kori Jean (@KoriJean26) January 27, 2020

The Grammy Awards 2020 saw a full house with all the best known faces in music and entertainment attending the event. Cabello lost the Grammy to 18-year-old Billie Eilish who swept the show with five trophies with her debut album.

