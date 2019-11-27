Take the pledge to vote

Camila Cabello Stole a Pencil from Prince William and Kate, Kensington Palace's Response is a Hit

Camila Cabello visited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last month.

News18.com

November 27, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
Camila Cabello Stole a Pencil from Prince William and Kate, Kensington Palace's Response is a Hit
Royal theft at Kensington Palace | Image credit: Reuters

Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello recently revealed her "criminal" side in television when she confessed to stealing a pencil from the royal residence of Prince William and Kate Middleton at United Kingdom's Kensington Palace.

Cabello had visited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge last month and posed for pictures with the royal duo along with BBC Radio 1's Teen Heroes. However, on an interview with BBC Radio One's Greg James, the singer revealed that she had "stolen" a pencil from the royal palace.

Cabello also said that the theft was in response to a "dare" by BBC's Greg James who had also been present during the interaction. According to the singer, the journalist had "triple doggy dared" her.

During the interview, James recalled telling Cabello to steal the object. "We're about to meet William and Kate and I said, 'Steal something.' I said, 'Steal that pencil'," James recalled.

"I'm sorry William, I'm sorry Kate," Cabello said by way of an apology to the royals. "You can't not do a triple doggy dare," the 'Havana' singer said. "If there's anything I've learned in my life, it's that. So I did it," Cabello added.

She also recalled how after daring her to steal the pencil (which Cabello did), James took no time in throwing her under the bus. "And then you, to one of the palace people, called me out on it and you were like, 'he stole a pencil!'

Cabello, who had put the pencil in her accompanying mother's bag said she didn't give it back despite being called out as it was a "triple doggy dare". She admitted during the interview that she still had the pencil with her.

Following the admission of guilt, Kensignton Palace appreciated the spirit of the prank and tweeted the pair of eyes emoji in response, indicating that they're watching.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
