Campaign to Remove 'Stupid Rat' From Scorsese's 'The Departed' Has Plagued the Internet

Wow, we already have 10 backers! It's humbling to receive so much support. We're now only $3,756 away from getting rid of this little guy. pic.twitter.com/ozErkRhR8d — Erase the rat in The Departed (@RatErase) February 19, 2019

THE DEPARTED is great and the rat is fine. That is this evening’s bulletin. — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) February 20, 2019

if you don't like the rat at the end of the departed i'm so sorry but you are legally required to unfollow me — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) February 19, 2019

the rat at the end of The Departed is good. thanks — David Sims (@davidlsims) February 19, 2019

My response to the Departed rat debate. pic.twitter.com/LGU4UE61sY — Rgirvan (@RobGirvan) February 20, 2019

There was a time when this kind of benignly ambitious and slightly dumb endeavor was pretty much what the internet was for, and sometimes I miss that internet.https://t.co/ExQDxp2yFF — Chris Remo (@chrisremo) February 20, 2019

Y’all: Get rid of the rat from the end of The Departed

Me: pic.twitter.com/0vUWH8wOWT — the departed rat 🐀 (@croftdrake) February 20, 2019

this isn’t sarcastic. i truly truly love that rat at the end of the departed. in the theater i had to resist cheering. hit me as a really audacious way to end a movie that no other filmmaker would dare do. scorsese knows better than all of us thank god! — Paul Rust (@paulrust) February 19, 2019

i agree that the shot of the rat at the end of 'the departed' really undermines the movie's carefully cultivated subtlety — Max Read (@max_read) February 20, 2019

The "Digitally Erase the Rat from the End of The Departed" Kickstarter is really funny and you should read it. https://t.co/xqDmRndWqE pic.twitter.com/5xYCf0TNxj — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) February 20, 2019

This is so important https://t.co/BcvmeSWNX6 — j.r. hennessy (@jrhennessy) February 19, 2019

The thing about the rat in THE DEPARTED is that it ruins what was otherwise a subtle, subdued, passive film. Nothing on-the-nose about it at all until the rat shows up. — Daniel Tucker (@dtuck318) February 21, 2019

Kickstarter to digitally erase the rat from the end of The Departed. A noble cause. https://t.co/nKg5ozGXBH pic.twitter.com/W99UMvpYLv — Andrew Ba Tran (@abtran) February 19, 2019

We did it! We hit $4,000 dollars! I'm so thankful to everyone who believed in this dream to digitally erase the rat from the end of The Departed. Also there's still 10 Blu-ray discs available if you want a copy. https://t.co/ppNQBXmR28 — Erase the rat in The Departed (@RatErase) February 20, 2019