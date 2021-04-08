Would an Adult Human Be Able to Outrun a T-Rex? 'Jurassic Park' May Be on a Mission to Find Out

Twitter hasn’t been able to keep calm ever since a popular handle claimed that a human can outrun a T. rex. Tyrannosaurus rex or T. rex is a species of dinosaurs and is believed to be one of the most well represented theropods. The claim has made netizens share all kinds of reactions to the post. Many users have reacted with memes, while some have contested the claim.

The average human adult would be able to outrun a T. rex— UberFacts (@UberFacts) April 5, 2021

The post which has been made by Uber Facts, has been liked by over 13 thousand users and has been retweeted by over a thousand Twitteratis.

Interestingly, the official handle of Jurassic World has also reacted to the post.

Challenge accepted.— Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) April 5, 2021

Jurassic World is the fourth instalment on the popular Jurassic Park series. The 2015 American science fiction adventure film, directed by Colin Trevorrow, and written by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow. The ace star cast of the film included Ty Simpkins, Nick Robinson, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D’Onofrio, Omar Sy, BD Wong, and Irrfan Khan.

The reason why Jurassic World would have reacted is that their film has a T. rex as one of the main characters. Rexy, a female Tyrannosaurus rex is one of the oldest dinosaurs to live in Jurassic Park.

The claim made by Uber Facts seems to be wrong as National Geographic in its report published in 2017 had made an entirely contradictory claim. The report asserts that a T. rex is only restricted to brisk walking and cannot really run.

The research conducted by William Sellers, a palaeontologist from the University of Manchester and his team, it has been concluded that a T. rex can probably scale around 12 miles an hour. If they tried to go any faster their bones would give up. This speed of the big animal is clearly less than a fast-running human’s speed.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here