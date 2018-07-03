English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Can Cow Urine Really Cure Cancer? This is What Oncologists Told Us
"Cow urine pee lo, skin bhi clear, cancer bhi gone!" - a quack somewhere, probably.
"Cow urine pee lo, skin bhi clear, cancer bhi gone!" - a quack somewhere, probably.
“I have seen numerous gullible patients with curable cancers fall in to the trap of consuming cow urine and lose their precious lives.”
Venkatraman Radhakrishnan, Associate Professor Medical and Pediatric Oncology answered a Quora post in January this year, “Does Gau Mutra cure- or at least prevent cancer?”
Radhakrishnan had responded stating, “No, cow urine does not prevent or cure cancers. There is no scientific evidence available to prove this. My fellow oncologists and I are yet to see a patient who exclusively consumed cow urine to be cured of cancer.”
A recent Times of India article stated how biotechnology scientists at Junagadh Agriculture University in Gujarat claim to have succeeded in their first attempt to kill cancer cells using cow urine.
The research team stated how they had tested their “cure” on direct cancer cells – to successful results, but their claim is yet to be backed up by actual scientific results.
Dr. Amit Agarwal, an oncologist in Delhi explained that “No cancer cure can actually work without a stringent experience of testing the process method multiple times, and that’s how it's testing for allopathic cures like chemotherapy, and medication.”
As a practitioner for over 20 years, Agarwal said that people in the profession do not feel very comfortable with “alternate cures,” as with something like cancer where there has been analysis about a cure that does have a high rate of actually working, trying alternative cures puts people at risk and prevents them from attaining the actual cure they need.
Radhakrishnan further backed this claim up by saying that "cow’s urine is no different from human urine. It is predominantly comprised of water (95%), minerals like sodium, potassium, phosphorus, creatinine and epithelial cells. None of these substances have anti-cancer effects.”
He further added that cow urine should be a product destined to enrich the soil with its urea and minerals. "It is not a product that is to be bottled and marketed as a miracle cure for cancer,” he said.
Twitteratti, meanwhile, realize this myth for what it is - a myth and called the original article publishing this "research" out.
Interesting times indeed - but surely not gullible ones?
A quick Google scholar search showed no recent publication or abstract at a scientific conference by any of these authors, numerous questions arise that cannot be answered without fuller details of the research these authors did.
— JayEnAar (@GorwayGlobal) July 2, 2018
This is wrong. Families who have have cancer patients in last stages are already cheated by so many Charlatans. We don’t need to glamourise cow urine at the cost of grieving families. Each cancer is different, there is no fix it all stupidity https://t.co/lMRAjwNYRR — Prabha Raj (@deepsealioness) July 3, 2018
Cow urine, cancer cure and scientist in a single sentence! We ARE living in interesting times Indeed! pic.twitter.com/FdqBBhfdVx
— jeena singh (@jeenasingh) July 3, 2018
