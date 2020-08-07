Can Dogs Get Cuter? Apparently They Can If You Put a Wine Glass in Front of Them

What happens when you are stuck at home for too long? Your pet dog gets plenty of love and attention.

So when Twitter user @Oceangirl shares images of her dogs, giving them a make-over, the entire Internet wanted to try it out. The images were of two wine glasses placed in front of two doggo's faces, highlighting their adorable snouts even more. And voila! They instantly became cuter than they were.

The tweet was loved so much it already has 67,000 retweets and comments.

Following her footsteps, everyone's trying to give their pet doggos a make-over.

Here is another cute pooch looking even more adorable through a glass.

A tweet from the thread read, “I relate to this.” Another twitter handler claimed, “Life imitates art,” relating with the multifarious expressions portrayed by canines.

Users showered praises and comments for the ‘cute’ bouts of beauty.

A tweet shared a rather hilarious expression of a pet looking through glass.

A comment from the post read, “This should be in the Louvre such art.”

Are these something pet lovers can try out at home spending some funkier times with their beloved pooches is a question worth asking.