Can Donald Trump be Forcibly Removed from White House if He Doesn't Concede Defeat?

American election have concluded, counting is done and the results are out. Numbers are clear, Joe Biden will be America's 47th president with Kamala Harris as his deputy. With one end of the American political ideologue propelled into celebratory mode, another end is refusing the election outcome.

After nearly four tortured days of counting yielded a victory for Biden on Saturday, Trump was still insisting the race was not over. He threw out baseless allegations of voter fraud, promised a flurry of legal action and fired off all-caps tweets falsely insisting he'd “WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT."

With President Donald Trump's denial of the poll results, the burning question is, what happens if Trump refuses to leave the White House the way he refuses to accept the results? Trump never admits defeat. But he faces a stark choice now that Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House: Concede graciously for the sake of the nation or don’t — and get evicted anyway.

Trump is not expected to ever formally concede, according to people close to him, but is likely to grudgingly vacate the White House at the end of his term. His ongoing efforts to paint the election as unfair are seen both as an effort to soothe a bruised ego and to show his loyal base of supporters that he is still fighting. That could be key to keeping them energized for what comes next.

The Biden campaign made clear its patience had limits.

“As we said on July 19, the American people will decide this election,” Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said Friday. “And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”

(With inputs from agencies)