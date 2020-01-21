'Can Even Build Taj Mahal': Kashmiri Artist Makes Heads Turn with His Snow Sculpture

Even as fresh spells of heavy snowfall and rain continue to cripple daily lives in Jammu and Kashmir, a Kashmiri youth has found a way to make the most of the inclement weather using art.

The young artist from the Budgam district, is going viral for building a snowcar with a very fine detailing completely out of snow. Unlike traditional snowmen, the snow figure was painted and contained several interesting details.

Speaking to ANI, Zubair Ahmed admitted that he's making snow sculptures since childhood and he can go up to building a snow Taj Mahal even! "I can build anything using snow, even the Taj Mahal," he said.

Ahmed's snowcar drew a lot of eyes and praise from locals and he said that he wants to build something for the world to see; all he needs is sufficient manpower and money.

Ahmed, who is already making heads turn with his talent, is presently into car accessories business, as reported by ANI.

The images of the snowcar went viral even amid one of the longest internet lockdowns that the valley has ever faced which was imposed after abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. Though the restrictions were partially lifted after five months, it seems Kashmiri youth have found ways to display their talent to the world and express their creativity, despite restrictions.

