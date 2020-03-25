BUZZ

3-MIN READ

'Can I Take My Dog Out For Walk?' Pet Parents are Worried After India Goes Under Lockdown

(Image credit: Twitter/@monikamanchanda)

There were many others who have been sharing the same worry and requesting the PMO and officials to issue some directives on the matter.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
Following the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the total lockdown of the nation for 21 days in view of containing the coronavirus pandemic, many Indians woke up to scratching their heads with multiple questions.

And one of the major worries seems to be for pet owners, who have become very anxious over how to take their dogs out for a walk during these 21 days of lockdown.

The dog owners took to social media to ask for some solutions from fellow netizens. The questions ranged from where to procure dog food and how often can one take their dog out for a walk, as confining the pets to four walls for a prolonged period isn't a feasible idea.

Food blogger Monika Manchanda took to Twitter to ask, "People with pets at home, tell me what you are doing for their food/walks etc?"


In no time, other dog parents took to the post to help Manika with some solutions.





However, Manika isn't the only dog parent seemingly bothered with the situation. There were many others who have been sharing the same worry and requesting the PMO and officials to issue some directives on the matter.










This isn't the first time when social media saw dog parents sharing this anxiety. Earlier, when PM Modi in his first address to the nation over the pandemic mentioned the imposition of 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, Twitter had exploded with questions of how will dogs be taken out for a walk and answering nature's call.

Meanwhile, a 54-year-old man infected with coronavirus died in the early hours of Wednesday, the first death recorded in Tamil Nadu due to the contagion, taking India's death toll to 11.

On March 25, PM Modi ordered its billion-plus population to stay inside for three weeks, bringing a third of the world under lockdown as the coronavirus pandemic forced Japan to postpone the Olympics until next year.

