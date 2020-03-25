'Can I Take My Dog Out For Walk?' Pet Parents are Worried After India Goes Under Lockdown

Following the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the total lockdown of the nation for 21 days in view of containing the coronavirus pandemic, many Indians woke up to scratching their heads with multiple questions.

And one of the major worries seems to be for pet owners, who have become very anxious over how to take their dogs out for a walk during these 21 days of lockdown.

The dog owners took to social media to ask for some solutions from fellow netizens. The questions ranged from where to procure dog food and how often can one take their dog out for a walk, as confining the pets to four walls for a prolonged period isn't a feasible idea.

Food blogger Monika Manchanda took to Twitter to ask, "People with pets at home, tell me what you are doing for their food/walks etc?"





People with pets at home, tell me what you are doing for their food/walks etc? #dogsoftwitter #lockdownindia #21daysoflockdown

— Monika Manchanda ‍ (@monikamanchanda) March 25, 2020

In no time, other dog parents took to the post to help Manika with some solutions.



I feed my dog meat and have some frozen meat on hand. To make it last longer, I'll mix in ragi, rice and vegetables too. In anticipation of this, I started to get him used to basics like chaptis, rice etc, about ten days ago. — Kavya Chimalgi (@KavyaChimalgi) March 25, 2020









We’re taking our dog for walks super early in the morning and then just after sunset. For food we have some kibble at hand, but I’m going to transition him to raw feeding this week onwards.

— Appy (@appynessalways) March 25, 2020



No walks at the moment. We take him to play within the apartment premises.

I don't have enough cat food to tide over the lockdown... Dunno what to do — Joga-Maya (@jogakhichudi) March 25, 2020



However, Manika isn't the only dog parent seemingly bothered with the situation. There were many others who have been sharing the same worry and requesting the PMO and officials to issue some directives on the matter.





Sir,

I really appreciate your initiative of the lockdown. However, I would request you to allow pet parents to walk their dogs during the lockdown. My dog cries, does not have food, and nor does he release faeces if not walked. @PMOIndia @MumbaiPolice @OfficeofUT #coronavirus

— Manasi Paralkar (@ManasiParalkar) March 24, 2020



I have a dog. I usually take him out for a quick walk early in the morning (5-6 AM). He stops eating and his health gets affected if he misses walks. I take all the precautions I possibly can. Is it still okay if I continue with this during lockdown?@DelhiPolice #LockdownQuery — The Rational Bloke (@thelostorbital) March 24, 2020









Can you walk your dogs during lockdown?

— (@ziyadevar) March 23, 2020



What about dog walking during the lockdown in India? This beast is not responsible enough to walk himself around the block. pic.twitter.com/uIOrGz0KGH — Sreenanda Das Sharma (@sreenandasharma) March 25, 2020









Curious: can you take your dog for a walk during a lockdown in India? #IndiaLockdownFor21Days

— Radhika Iyengar (@radhika_iy) March 24, 2020



With India under complete lockdown, can we take our dogs for a walk? — Priti Noronha Lobo (@PritiNL) March 24, 2020









I have a query for this 21days lockdown in India starting 12AM 25th March 2020. How do we walk our dogs? Are we allowed to walk our dogs? (I'm in Delhi) If not, some suggestions would be appreciated! Thanks! @MoHFW_INDIA#CoronaOutbreak #lockdown #coronavirusindia #coronaquery — Tanishtha Khurana (@tanishtha_k) March 24, 2020







This isn't the first time when social media saw dog parents sharing this anxiety. Earlier, when PM Modi in his first address to the nation over the pandemic mentioned the imposition of 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, Twitter had exploded with questions of how will dogs be taken out for a walk and answering nature's call.

Meanwhile, a 54-year-old man infected with coronavirus died in the early hours of Wednesday, the first death recorded in Tamil Nadu due to the contagion, taking India's death toll to 11.

On March 25, PM Modi ordered its billion-plus population to stay inside for three weeks, bringing a third of the world under lockdown as the coronavirus pandemic forced Japan to postpone the Olympics until next year.