Can Music Bring Us to Orgasm? This Music Album Promises to Take Us to 'Seventh Heaven'

Can music bring us to orgasm? Or at least give us an intense emotional experience that could help stir desire? To find out, try listening to a new album that promises to offer a slice of this seventh heaven, as all of its tracks were created from recordings of real orgasms. What if the sounds you make between the sheets were used as sound waves to create an album of music? That’s the challenge the producer and composer Matt Emery took on for the LELO brand. The “Extended Pleasure" EP features five tracks that mix several styles of music, such as jazz, classical, hip hop and rock. To make this album, orgasms were “donated" by strangers and couples, including elderly lovers, a menopausal woman, a pansexual woman, a heterosexual couple and a bisexual couple, explains the brand.

Then, Matt Emery transformed these sounds into sound waves, which form the basis of every track on the “Extended Pleasure" album. “When emulating the orgasms and turning them into musical pieces, I composed the music writing to the actual orgasm sounds to capture the energy, tempo, and feel of each individual experience, which also helped decide which genre should be paired with each orgasm," explains the composer.

The sound of pleasure?

Each piece of music is set in its own auditory atmosphere. Saxophone, acoustic guitar, piano or percussion instruments transport the listener, taking in styles from jazz to modern classical, lo-fi hip hop, post rock and ’70s dance.

Listen to the Extended Pleasure album on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.

In an unrelated case, for rap artist and a professor of hip-hop AD Carson, using music as a serious platform is not something new. A former doctoral student of Clemson University in South Carolina, Carson has previously smashed stereotypes for presenting his dissertation in the form of a 34-track rap album titled “Owning My Masters: The Rhetorics of Rhymes and Revolutions." His research included topics such as justice, economics, language, identity, history and citizenship and took Carson three years to produce it, Carson wrote for The Conversation. He has now recently also published the first ever peer-reviewed hip-hop mixtap/essay through the University of Michigan Press, titled i used to love to dream

