Can One Travel Faster Than Light? This is How Physicists Busted Pop Culture Myths

Travelling faster than the speed of light may be all too common in sci-fi movies, but sadly, isn't true at all in real life.

Raka Mukherjee |

Updated:August 9, 2018, 12:43 PM IST
Can One Travel Faster Than Light? This is How Physicists Busted Pop Culture Myths
Travelling faster than the speed of light may be all too common in sci-fi movies, but sadly, isn't true at all in real life.
While TV shows like Rick and Morty and superhero movies make things like inter-dimensional travel and the warping of space, simple - it always makes us wonder how much of those things actually happen in real life.

Science Friday, a non-profit organization dedicated to increasing the public’s access to science and scientific information, invited two physicists to explain these concepts to us in layman terms. Naturally, everyone asked questions you always wanted the answers to.

In a Twitter thread, Priyamvada Natarajan, who is a Yale astrophysicist, works on exotica in the universe: dark matter, black holes and author of the book Mapping the Heavens, and Clifford Johnson who is a Professor of Physics: Research, Teaching, and Science Communication, explained these topics which always seemed all-too-mysterious to us with scientific explanations, in simple terms.

People jumped straight to pop-culture and concepts which are always shown but always seem dicey to exist in real-life science, like how to detect extra-dimensions.

























Some asked about concepts in science that have always been too hard to understand.







Someone even asked about what in pop-culture is actually improbable.











The questions about traveling faster than light were most common, since that is what is shown in movies and TV shows most often.





People also wanted to know more on topics that seem to pop-up in the news every now and then, like nuclear fusion.





They were also asked about the stereotypes people have about physicists in current day terms.

The physicists also explained that not everything in science has enough examples and explanations, and some things may leave them just as confused as it does you.



