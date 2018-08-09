Can One Travel Faster Than Light? This is How Physicists Busted Pop Culture Myths



Gravitational waves from colliding black holes could show evidence for extra dimensions...hopes were high from the LHC at CERN a new host of particles potentially...no success yet...here a nice link from CERN that discusses it https://t.co/9yrrW2TPcOhttps://t.co/177A54t09t

— Priyamvada Natarajan (@SheerPriya) August 8, 2018



Hi. There are many ideas, but here are two: (1) Missing energy in particle collisions in detector experiments. This is actually how one detects new particles a lot, historically. If some of those particles leaked off... (1/3) https://t.co/b1fw02xR80



— Clifford Johnson (@asymptotia) August 8, 2018





(2/3) ...into extra dimensions, that could be a clue. (2) The size of that extra dimension would be a new scale of nature, and might show up in new physics. For example, it could change the scale at which new physics appears in a very specific way you could design detectors...

— Clifford Johnson (@asymptotia) August 8, 2018



Great question --- well anything with mass generates a divot or pothole in the space-time sheet light and all objects travel on space-time (there is nothing above or below) so light and particle motions have to follow all the undulations in the sheethttps://t.co/XukxFZAvCb



— Priyamvada Natarajan (@SheerPriya) August 8, 2018





Yes, indeed -- its hard to depict the warping of space due to the presence of mass...specially since all our 2D representations also appear to suggest that there is something above and below the space-time sheet!https://t.co/iMXviMffBS

— Priyamvada Natarajan (@SheerPriya) August 8, 2018



The problem is that we only live in 3D, so to show the warping as a change in shape, you need to do it using a 2D sheet embedded in 3D as a means of diagramming it. This is fine as long as we remember it is a representation. https://t.co/GZnqsYZrgs



— Clifford Johnson (@asymptotia) August 8, 2018





(1/2) Spin of elementary particles is a form of angular momentum. It comes in whole numbers and half numbers. It does not refer to "how much you've turned" , so two amounts of spin 1/2 don't return you back to where you started...https://t.co/9rMdUtUSHJ

— Clifford Johnson (@asymptotia) August 8, 2018



(2/2) So think of the spin an ice-skater has when spinning. That's a (different) form of angular momentum, but aspects of it can be helpful for analogies... How much they have is more to do with their rate of spin, not what angle they've turned around in a given moment.



— Clifford Johnson (@asymptotia) August 8, 2018





Indeed -- this is the famous twin paradox the stationary twin and the wandering in space twin do not measure the same lapsed time so the unlucky chap on earth will have aged more than his wanderlust filled twin!https://t.co/08NO3GgZFY

— Priyamvada Natarajan (@SheerPriya) August 8, 2018



Oh gosh! way too many -- but exceeding the speed of light particularly annoys me. One reason I am not a great fan of science fiction bar a few exceptions like Kim Stanley Robinsonhttps://t.co/lQs75Un3Wa



— Priyamvada Natarajan (@SheerPriya) August 8, 2018





The key point about time is - it is relative and the measurement depends on the state of the person making the measurement i.e. whether they are moving or not, how far they are from gravitational fields Carlo Rovelli's new book In Order of Time might helphttps://t.co/VigM4dfDNc

— Priyamvada Natarajan (@SheerPriya) August 8, 2018



Hmm...sailing into the wind is possible as you we go in with a finite speed and then depending on whether your speed is aligned with the wind (optimal for sailing) you are on the move!https://t.co/TrKSnCAC54



— Priyamvada Natarajan (@SheerPriya) August 8, 2018





The idea of the multiverse controversial amongst physicists...there are some who think its mere speculation as it cannot be empirically tested. I am open to the idea as I think the course of future science cannot be predicted and it may become testablehttps://t.co/92Xe5exWBV

— Priyamvada Natarajan (@SheerPriya) August 8, 2018



Indeed the speed of light is the ultimate cosmic speed limit for matter. Space travel at any speeds beyond is impossible.https://t.co/Y6X1fGeQFw



— Priyamvada Natarajan (@SheerPriya) August 8, 2018





Yes. Travelling faster than the speed of light definitely breaks spacetime badly. It simply does not make any sense for the physics we understand about space and time.https://t.co/yn43YdoseP

— Clifford Johnson (@asymptotia) August 8, 2018



It still is,but progress is still being made. You want to get past putting more energy into containment than you get out of the process itself... To do better than breaking even. Here was a recent news piece citing research: https://t.co/3lNVNytgZthttps://t.co/pmdFkahh5j



— Clifford Johnson (@asymptotia) August 8, 2018





Ah! yes --- the way I have found to deal with stereotypes is to be myself (am an assertive but not aggressive person) do the best science I can, and master what I do...I love what I do and usually thats evident so it helps people question their assumptionshttps://t.co/J8o7jvi0Dw

— Priyamvada Natarajan (@SheerPriya) August 8, 2018



You *should* be confused! We are too. It means we don't understand yet what's going on. The equations suggest that it's infinite because they are running out of their ability to describe the physics there. We need new physics. https://t.co/Vg2tmuY5xV



— Clifford Johnson (@asymptotia) August 8, 2018

