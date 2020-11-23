Can Plant Seeds Survive in Space? This Experiment by a Team of Scientists at ISS Have the Answer

Decades after moon-landing and many man-less space missions, human settlement on different moons and planets remain the next big space dream.

But even if we reach there, how do we survive? Earth supports life because of its optimum environment, water, oxygen and atmospheric layers protecting from the radiation of the sun and space. A person can live inside a radio-protection suit but what about our food? More specifically, what about plants?

To understand how the harsh and volatile radiation of the space would affect seeds, an experiment was conducted at the International Space Station (ISS). Astrobiologists David Tepfer and Sydney Leach conducted a mission on EXPOSE (a facility present on the outside of ISS) and placed seeds there. Formerly, most seed-related experiments were conducted inside the ISS, protected from space elements. They wanted to explore the effects of long-term radiation exposure along with molecular mechanisms of those effects.

Even in the relatively secure environment of Earth, seeds are designed to withstand adversities. Drought, animal attacks, and so on are coded in their defence mechanisms. One feature is to have copies of important genes. Like humans who keep copies of important documents in different locations both physical and digital, seeds store multiple copies of a gene so that even if one part gets damaged, the code to survival is not lost. Second, seed coat is made of compounds known as flavonoids, which are natural sunscreens to protect the interior from UV rays.

Due to these traits, the astrobiologists called them “model space travellers.” But these are Earth-survival mechanisms – the scientists wanted to know if these mechanisms would be helpful even in outer space. Tepfer and Leach performed a number of experiments outside ISS (and inside), then back on earth with with tobacco, Arabidopsis, and morning glory seeds.

The EXPOSE-E experiment flew up in 2008 and stayed up there for over a year. There were two sets; first was enclosed in a glass shield, which allowed certain wavelengths of UV rays in and the second was entirely protected from any radiation. A second mission, EXPOSE-R, lasted around 682 days with double the dose of ultraviolet light. A control-in lab exposed the seeds to high UV for over a month.

As the result, when the seeds returned to Earth, 90% completely shielded seeds were germinating well. The ones exposed to UV ray for a month in lab had 80% of them germinating. The limited exposure seeds had 60% germination (EXPOSE-1 with glass cover). The ones completely exposed had around 3% surviving and germinating.

Once the Arabidopsis was planted in soil, none of them survived. The tobacco fared better, and multiple generations sprouted from the space-travelled seeds. After multiple studies with antibiotics, they concluded it wasn’t damage to DNA by radiation, which caused growth reduction, but in protein.