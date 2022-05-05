Can Sea Waves Really Touch the Clouds? Truth Behind Viral Video

Huge ocean waves are a sight to behold. Apart from being a natural wonder, these huge waves are also intimidating. Especially when the waves are huge enough to touch the cloud. Well, at least, that is what it seems like in this viral clip. The clip has resurfaced on social media again and is claiming to capture a wave that was so high that it touched the clouds. Accompanied by soothing binaural beats, a huge wave is seen erupting from the ocean in slow motion. As it reaches the pinnacle, it gently graces the cloud above it.

Well, the video is so well shot and the wave is so impeccable that it is easy to get fooled. The wave, even though it seems to touch the clouds, is not actually touching them. What is actually happening here can be explained with science.

The clouds that are visible in the viral clip are, in fact, Sea Spray Aerosols (SSA). Aerosols are solid or liquid particles suspended in the air. These particles look like gas – spray cans are a perfect example. Sea Spray Aerosols are the most common form of natural aerosols and trick the eyes by looking like clouds. They generally form at the sea-air interface in the form of bursting bubbles.

Ocean waves cannot be so high that they touch the clouds. They can still be scarily high if seismic activity is involved. For instance, the highest wave ever recorded was in 1958 at Lituya Bay, Alaska. The wave recorded was more than 1,700-foot high.

