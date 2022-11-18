'Can Still Boycott on Instagram': Zomato's Viral Tweet Amid Chaos at Elon Musk's Twitter

Twitter seems to be in a turmoil right now. Hundreds of Twitter employees are expected to be leaving the social media company. With RIP Twitter trending all over social media, the fate of the company cannot be determined as of now. Taking the entire scenario in consideration, food delivery app Zomato took to its official Twitter handle and made a light joke. The tweet by the app read, “guys don’t worry, if twitter shuts down you can still boycott us on insta." There have been several instances in the past where Boycott Zomato has trended on Twitter.

guys don't worry, if twitter shuts down you can still boycott us on insta 🙈— zomato (@zomato) November 18, 2022

The tweet by Zomato has now gone viral. “You are already boycotted in stock market," mockingly wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Iska matlab tu kabhi sudhrega nahi lagta hai baba. Jo logon ko advance main bata raha hai main koi kand karne wala hoon."

Earlier, the app issued an apology after its latest advertisement featuring Hrithik Roshan landed in trouble over hurting the Hindu sentiments for mocking the renowned Mahakal temple. In the recent ad, Roshan can be heard saying, “Thaali khane ka mann tha, Mahakaal se manga liya (wanted to have a food platter, so I ordered it from Mahakaal)”. Also known as Mahakal temple, it is dedicated to lord Shiva and happens to be among the 12 Jyotirlinga in the country. It attracts devotees from all across the world.

“Definitely they got handsome money to insult hindus faith and they react like innocent, we need to go beyond demanding Apology what I believe not to far away," wrote a person on Twitter as he shared the ad on the social media platform. After the massive backlash that the food delivery app faced on social media, the online delivery app firmly apologised and issued a clarification. There were also complaints from the priests of Mahakal temple.

