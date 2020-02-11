Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Can You Do This? Twitter Tries the Broom Challenge But It has Nothing to Do with NASA

Twitterati are uploading a picture of a broom standing upright on its own, calling it the new ‘Broom Challenge’.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 11, 2020, 4:04 PM IST
Can You Do This? Twitter Tries the Broom Challenge But It has Nothing to Do with NASA
Broom challenge. (Image credit: Twitter)

We have seen a number of social media challenges, for instance ice-bucket challenge, Kiki Challenge, and Momo Challenge. The social media has created a world of itself, where such challenges make people take up a task and upload it online once it is done. One of such recent examples is the new ‘Broom Challenge’.

Twitterati are uploading a picture of a broom standing upright on its own, calling it the new ‘Broom Challenge’.

A viral tweet read that the trick was started after National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said that the fun challenge will be possible only on Monday due to the Earth's gravitational pull.

However, NASA has not tweeted anything of this sort. A lot of other people tried the challenge after the tweet, and stated that they couldn’t believe their eyes.

While the standing broom might have attracted a million viewers, it is important to know that there is no mystery science here. Neither gravitational pull nor position of space of the Earth plays a role in making the stand broom upright. To be honest, this trick can be done any time, any day with the perfect balance. All that makes the broom stand upright on its own is a flat surface and a broom that's flat bristles.

