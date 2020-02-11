Delhi result tally
Can You Do This? Twitter Tries the Broom Challenge But It has Nothing to Do with NASA
Twitterati are uploading a picture of a broom standing upright on its own, calling it the new ‘Broom Challenge’.
Broom challenge. (Image credit: Twitter)
We have seen a number of social media challenges, for instance ice-bucket challenge, Kiki Challenge, and Momo Challenge. The social media has created a world of itself, where such challenges make people take up a task and upload it online once it is done. One of such recent examples is the new ‘Broom Challenge’.
Twitterati are uploading a picture of a broom standing upright on its own, calling it the new ‘Broom Challenge’.
A viral tweet read that the trick was started after National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said that the fun challenge will be possible only on Monday due to the Earth's gravitational pull.
Okay so NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull...I didn’t believe it at first but OMG! pic.twitter.com/M0HCeemyGt— mk (@mikaiylaaaaa) February 10, 2020
However, NASA has not tweeted anything of this sort. A lot of other people tried the challenge after the tweet, and stated that they couldn’t believe their eyes.
finally some twitter shit worked!!! pic.twitter.com/6pJHvMrsUd— sannjavann (@ysannnn_) February 11, 2020
Cap cap cap cap!!! pic.twitter.com/lsfN7BOmLQ— ⚾️UNDRFTD (@RichieUrkel) February 10, 2020
@papaaJosh This shit really crazy lmao pic.twitter.com/JPWMY3BHLz— Feb 11th (@PrinceNard_) February 10, 2020
Aye brahhh pic.twitter.com/JsgVBbZ2FC— .3/17 (@_AyeeThatsJayyR) February 10, 2020
She just made me mad Twitter this better not work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5tfo91BwSE— THRILLA️ (@YaBoiThrilla) February 10, 2020
While the standing broom might have attracted a million viewers, it is important to know that there is no mystery science here. Neither gravitational pull nor position of space of the Earth plays a role in making the stand broom upright. To be honest, this trick can be done any time, any day with the perfect balance. All that makes the broom stand upright on its own is a flat surface and a broom that's flat bristles.
