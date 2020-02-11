Can You Do This? Twitter Tries the Broom Challenge But It has Nothing to Do with NASA

We have seen a number of social media challenges, for instance ice-bucket challenge, Kiki Challenge, and Momo Challenge. The social media has created a world of itself, where such challenges make people take up a task and upload it online once it is done. One of such recent examples is the new ‘Broom Challenge’.

Twitterati are uploading a picture of a broom standing upright on its own, calling it the new ‘Broom Challenge’.

A viral tweet read that the trick was started after National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said that the fun challenge will be possible only on Monday due to the Earth's gravitational pull.

Okay so NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull...I didn’t believe it at first but OMG! pic.twitter.com/M0HCeemyGt — mk (@mikaiylaaaaa) February 10, 2020

However, NASA has not tweeted anything of this sort. A lot of other people tried the challenge after the tweet, and stated that they couldn’t believe their eyes.

finally some twitter shit worked!!! pic.twitter.com/6pJHvMrsUd — sannjavann (@ysannnn_) February 11, 2020

She just made me mad Twitter this better not work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5tfo91BwSE — THRILLA️ (@YaBoiThrilla) February 10, 2020

While the standing broom might have attracted a million viewers, it is important to know that there is no mystery science here. Neither gravitational pull nor position of space of the Earth plays a role in making the stand broom upright. To be honest, this trick can be done any time, any day with the perfect balance. All that makes the broom stand upright on its own is a flat surface and a broom that's flat bristles.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.