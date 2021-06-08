Can You Drink Water Through a Hydrophobic Straw? This YouTuber Tested It Out

In its latest video, YouTube channel The Action Lab ran the experiment on how a hydrophobic straw can be used to drink water. YouTuber James, who has a PhD in Chemical Engineering and works as an R&D engineer, explained in the five-minute-long video how he came up with the concept. James said that when he put a hydrophobic substance like sand in water, it formed a glistening layer around it. That glistening layer is actually air that protects the sand from getting wet. James then said that he tried to remove the layer of air by putting the sand in a vacuum chamber. As the vacuum sucked out the air from the sand, it instantly dissolved in water. This made the otherwise hydrophobic sand turn into a hydrophilic substance. This experiment inspired James to apply a similar method on hydrophobic straw.

One has to create a vacuum in the top of the straw for it to work usually, but if there is an air layer around the liquid inside of the straw, it will just suck up air into a person’s mouth. And one will not be able to create a vacuum to suck it up. James first turns a normal straw into a hydrophobic straw by coating its insides with fumed silica. To show the difference between a normal straw and a hydrophobic straw, James inserts a dropper through which red-coloured water is passed through them. The hydrophobic straw shoots out the droplets of red water showing no signs of friction, unlike the usual straw that seems to collect the water inside it as it disperses it outside.

To turn this hydrophobic straw into a usual one, James shows that as long as the straw is inside the water, one can drink from it. However, if one tries to lift the straw while drinking, the liquid would just exit through the passage since vacuum cannot be maintained in hydrophobic straw.

The video was released on YouTube last week and has been viewed by 6,72,506 users since.

