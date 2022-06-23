Can You Figure Out Who is the tallest Men in This Optical Illusion?

If you ever feel like exercising your brain, then optical illusions are just the thing you need. Stretching your perspectives in ways unimaginable, these optical illusions give your brain a pretty good workout.

In this brain teaser, three men of varying height can be seen standing. These men, standing in a single file, are identical in appearance, except their heights, as it seems.

The impending question attached to this optical illusion is, “Which of the figures in the picture do you think would measure the tallest with a ruler?” The image was shared on a website called Kids Environment Kids Health and is since then messing with netizens’ heads on the internet.

Optical illusion asks 'who is taller' as it shows three men standing in linehttps://t.co/jt3tJShKe5 pic.twitter.com/B5eoF5nYg4 — Daily Star (@dailystar) January 10, 2022

While observing the image, almost everybody would think that the man standing in the right corner is the tallest. Did you think the same? If yes, then you are not wrong because to the observational mind, the last man does look the tallest. It is now time to decode the illusion.

The correct answer is that all men are of the same height. Unbelievable, right? Well, that is how good this optical illusion is created. If you notice closely, the lines that run in the background are the real tricksters here. The width between lines in the background, as they move from left to right, shrink.

The width between the lines on the left side is much bigger than compared to the right. The three identical men, when seen with the backdrop of the lines, seem to have different heights but in reality, it is a mere illusion.

The retina is tricked into thinking that the lines that you see are perpendicular to your vision but in reality, these lines follow a trapezoidal trajectory. This form of illusion comes under the umbrella of Ames Illusion.

