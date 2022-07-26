Can You Find The Hidden Object In This Picture?

Most of us have been solving and enjoying finding hidden object puzzles. However, some can get tricky due to confusion in shapes, colours, and objects that look almost similar to each other.

A similar tricky visual brain teaser has caught the netizens’ attention.

This tricky visual puzzle from Portmeirion, a British pottery company, challenges you to find a hidden daisy flower in this picnic-themed tablecloth.

This colourful puzzle has been created to mark the 50th anniversary of the Botanic Garden range. The flower is hidden among cheese, strawberries, scones, bread, grapes, sandwiches, and a few utensils on the checked white and red tablecloth.

However, you only have 25 seconds to find it.

Have you spotted it? If not then let us help you.

If you look carefully, you will see a small daisy flower hidden on the right side between two burger buns. However, utensils and food items scattered all over the place are enough to completely confuse your eyes.

