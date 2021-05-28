Can You Get Lost in Space? Scientists Have Created a Map to Find the Way Back Using the Stars

The world of space research is evolving daily with scientists working hard to develop better ways to facilitate the mission in outer space. However, we still don’t know how massive our space is and if we are going to navigate to the interstellar depth of our Milky Way galaxy, we will need something really dependable to estimate our actual position in there. A new proposal tries to make this process a lot simpler than it currently is. According to space.com, the new methodology shared in a paper posted on arXIV.org has simplified the process using the stars. The technique is based on a very old concept called parallax. If you place your finger in front of your nose and alternatively close your eyes, your finger will appear to wiggle. The apparent change in its position comes from the change in the viewpoint as you switch between your eyes. When the same exercise is done with an object placed further away, the wiggle will be comparatively less. Parallax has been long used by scientist. In fact, it was through parallax that the scientists were able to measure the distance to stars.

The new methodology proposes that before any launch of spacecraft, it should be loaded with an accurate map of all the known stars in our galactic vicinity. Then, as the spacecraft moves further away in the solar system, it will measure the relative distance of stars. As the spacecraft moves closer to a star, it appears to shift from its earlier apparent place, while other distant stars will remain relatively fixed. By measuring the multiple pair of stars and comparing these measurements with the Earth-based catalogue, the spacecraft can figure out the stars, and how far away it is from those stars. This will provide the spacecraft an accurate 3D position in the galaxy.

Currently, our interplanetary spacecraft are dependent on Earth-based systems for navigation. When we send radio signals to a spacecraft, it replies back to it with some delay. The delay between the radio signal is used to calculate the distance of the spacecraft from the Earth. We can also monitor the spacecraft in the sky and combine this information to pinpoint its exact location in the solar system and send the information to the spacecraft. This method depends on a network of ground-based radar systems, all in constant communication with the spacecraft. This technique is only applicable for the spacecraft moving in our solar system.

However, any interstellar mission will need to have a new approach and they will have to navigate autonomously. In principle, these spacecraft could use onboard systems, like clocks and gyroscopes. But interstellar missions will last for decades at a minimum, and tiny errors and uncertainties in those onboard systems will undoubtedly cause them to stray.

Alternatively, there’s an option of using pulsars — rotating objects that appear to flicker or pulsate,at regular intervals. Because each pulsar has a unique rotation period, these objects can serve as reliable beacons for deep-space missions. But this only works within a relatively small bubble near our solar system.

