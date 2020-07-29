BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Can You Guess the 7th Letter in the Alphabet? Viral Riddle Has Left Twitter Puzzled

Riddle me this | Image credit; Twitter

Riddle me this | Image credit; Twitter

While many who are well versed with the English language would instantly say 'G', this one is a bit of a thinker.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 29, 2020, 5:00 PM IST
Share this:

What the seventh letter in the alphabet? We bet you did not get that right.

A new riddle has left netizens on Twitter scratching their heads and reaching for Google. The viral tweet goes something like, "What's the seventh letter in the alphabet?"

While many who are well versed with the English language would instantly say 'G', this one is a bit of a thinker.

Still convinced it's G? well, it's not. The answer is actually 'H'.

Confused? So were hundreds of Tweeples who started a game to tag the person who could not answer the question.

The riddle, in fact, started a trend of sorts.

In case you were wondering why the answer is 'H' and not 'G', look at the riddle again. And this time, really look.

"What is the seventh letter of the alphabet?" Did you see it? The seventh letter of 'THE ALPHABET'? If you start counting from T to H to E to A, the letter that comes seventh in line to form the words "the alphabet" is 'H'.

Humanity may not have all the answers. We may not know how the universe began or when the world will have a vaccine for coronavirus. But at least now, we all know what is the seventh letter in the alphabet.

Next Story
Loading