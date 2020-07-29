Can You Guess the 7th Letter in the Alphabet? Viral Riddle Has Left Twitter Puzzled

What the seventh letter in the alphabet? We bet you did not get that right.

A new riddle has left netizens on Twitter scratching their heads and reaching for Google. The viral tweet goes something like, "What's the seventh letter in the alphabet?"

While many who are well versed with the English language would instantly say 'G', this one is a bit of a thinker.

Still convinced it's G? well, it's not. The answer is actually 'H'.

Confused? So were hundreds of Tweeples who started a game to tag the person who could not answer the question.

What is the 7th letter in The Alphabet ???I won against Mr. Vinoo Johnson Massey — DEEPAK KARDAM (@cooldeepaksjca) July 26, 2020

A deal is a deal.... I guess I’ll post lolWhat is the 7th letter in The Alphabet ???I won against Kristyand JdWillis! — Mageed Salem (@MagicMageed) July 23, 2020

What is the 7th letter in The Alphabet??? I will delete your answer if it’s correct!!! 😂 I won against my home gurl comment blow — COCCY (@COCCY38607195) July 24, 2020

The riddle, in fact, started a trend of sorts.

What is the 7th letter in The Alphabet ???If you guess correctly, I will DM you. 😍 pic.twitter.com/rl0lwqgNbm — VASSY (@VASSY) July 25, 2020

Friend: What is the 7th letter in The Alphabet ???Me: A to Z சொல்லிட்டேன். எல்லாமே தப்புனு சொல்லிட்டான். வேற என்னவா இருக்கும்?? pic.twitter.com/GfYLR2sJWE — RCB Pulikutti (@MrPulikutti) July 27, 2020

In case you were wondering why the answer is 'H' and not 'G', look at the riddle again. And this time, really look.

"What is the seventh letter of the alphabet?" Did you see it? The seventh letter of 'THE ALPHABET'? If you start counting from T to H to E to A, the letter that comes seventh in line to form the words "the alphabet" is 'H'.

Humanity may not have all the answers. We may not know how the universe began or when the world will have a vaccine for coronavirus. But at least now, we all know what is the seventh letter in the alphabet.