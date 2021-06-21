Can You Guess Who This AAP Legislator is From This Old Graduation Throwback Photo?

An old picture of Aam Aadmi Party leader and Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly, Atishi is doing the rounds on social media. The picture is from Atishi’s days at Oxford University where she completed her post-graduate degree in History on a Chevening scholarship. The younger Atishi was dressed in typical Oxford student attire for her graduation ceremony as the picture suggests. The St. Stephen’s graduate was seen holding her graduation cap, wearing a black skirt, white blouse with a black robe on top, in the picture. The picture was posted on Twitter by @DaaruBaazMehta who challenged their followers to hit the retweet button if they recognised the person in the picture. Since it was shared on Sunday, the tweet has garnered over 580 retweets and 2.2k likes.

Many users have even shared their guesses in the comments section of the tweet. Some were quick to mention that the picture was of Atishi from her days at Oxford, while others mentioned that by just adding a pair of spectacles on the face one could recognise that it is the Delhi MLA from Kalkaji constituency.

Pehchan gaye toh maaro RT pic.twitter.com/mAIEQnoFQx— DaaruBaaz Mehta (@DaaruBaazMehta) June 20, 2021

However, there were others who wondered if the politician is so educated, why is she not a minister in Delhi government’s cabinet?

Many described the picture as the point when the education “revolution” started.

Atishi herself responded to the photo, saying “recognized."

Atishi has been given the credit for reforming the education system in Delhi government schools. A Rhodes Scholar in Educational Research from Oxford, Atishi worked as Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia’s Advisor until 2018. During her tenure, she introduced some progressive changes to the national capital’s schools. The state government improved the infrastructure of Delhi government schools. It even strengthened regulations to restrain private schools from hiking fees arbitrarily making education accessible to children from unequal financial backgrounds. The state government also formed school management committees under the Right to Education Act, and introduced the Happiness Curriculum, which the Delhi government claims has been aimed at inculcating ideal morals in children through practices like meditation, mental exercises and more.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here