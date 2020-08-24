BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Can You Identify All the Brand Mascots And Logos in this Viral Picture Shared by IPS Officer?

How many brands and their mascots can you identify? Credits: Twitter

The photo shared by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra will take you on a trip down memory lane. "#CanYouIdentify all the brands in the pic? asked officer on Twitter.

We all have spent a major part of our childhood watching television and dancing to the advertisement rhythms. Most of the brands come with a mascot, which also becomes their identity. While you might have played games online that help you identify major brand mascots, this online test is another exercise for you on Monday to get you ready

for the entire week.

Recently, Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra shared an image on social media which was filled with brand logos and their mascots within a single picture. He asked netizens if they can test their memory and identify the famous brand logos and mascots from the picture.

“#CanYouIdentify all the brands in the pic? Let's see who identifies maximum names,” the IPS officer captioned the picture.

Some of the mascots were easy to identify, such as the Amul girl, the Nirma girl, or the Vodafone Zoo-zoos, others were hidden carefully and needed a good revision of the memory.

A user identified Boomer, Parle-G, and Air India, in addition to Amul, Nirma, and Vodafone.

Another user found the famous MDH uncle in the picture.

With a big list of most of the brand logos and mascots, a user added Lizzat papad, Hutch, Sunfeast, Tiger biscuits, Onida, Britannia, Dunzo, Ambuja cement, and Docomo.

Here’s what others had to add:

Well, how many of these brand logos and mascots could you identify from the picture?

