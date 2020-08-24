Can You Identify All the Brand Mascots And Logos in this Viral Picture Shared by IPS Officer?

We all have spent a major part of our childhood watching television and dancing to the advertisement rhythms. Most of the brands come with a mascot, which also becomes their identity. While you might have played games online that help you identify major brand mascots, this online test is another exercise for you on Monday to get you ready

for the entire week.

Recently, Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra shared an image on social media which was filled with brand logos and their mascots within a single picture. He asked netizens if they can test their memory and identify the famous brand logos and mascots from the picture.

“#CanYouIdentify all the brands in the pic? Let's see who identifies maximum names,” the IPS officer captioned the picture.

#EveningQuiz - #CanYouIdentify all the brands in the pic?Let's see who identifies maximum names. pic.twitter.com/VwI6CNvNZB — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) August 23, 2020

Some of the mascots were easy to identify, such as the Amul girl, the Nirma girl, or the Vodafone Zoo-zoos, others were hidden carefully and needed a good revision of the memory.

A user identified Boomer, Parle-G, and Air India, in addition to Amul, Nirma, and Vodafone.

Amul Nirma VodafoneBoomerParle-GAir India — Praviin Ssonawane (@Praviin_IAS) August 23, 2020

Another user found the famous MDH uncle in the picture.

MDH wale uncle in that photo frame I guess... — Calm_in_Chaos (@sakshi_m21) August 23, 2020

With a big list of most of the brand logos and mascots, a user added Lizzat papad, Hutch, Sunfeast, Tiger biscuits, Onida, Britannia, Dunzo, Ambuja cement, and Docomo.

AmulNirmaAir IndiaLizzat papadMDHVodafoneHutchBoomerSunfeastParle GHutchTiger biscuitsOnidaBritaniaDunzoAmbuja cementDocomo — Kanchan Bhojwani (@KanchanBhojwan4) August 23, 2020

Here’s what others had to add:

SunfeastAmbuja CementsBig BaboolBoomerDunzoOnida DevilVodafone ZooZoosParle GHutch Pug Dog / VodafoneAmulBrittania Milk bikkiesDhara Oil (Jalebi)FrootiNirmaTVS HorseAir India MaharajaTiger Biscuits SherooKingfisherSintex TankMDH Masala Dadaji — Bishwa Kalyan Pati (@Bishwa7476) August 23, 2020

NirmaAmulAir IndiaAmbuja cementTVS Lizzat papadMDHWoodland Harnik Phantom papermentGlucon DVodafoneHutchSunfeastBoomerParle G OnidaTiger biscuitsBritaniaDunzoDocomo — Keyur Panchal (@keyur_04) August 23, 2020

AmulHutchParle gVodafoneSunfeast BoomerOnidaMDH WoodlandAmbujaair IndiaTiger biscuitKingfisherFerariFevicolIndian railways — KS (@ks_9989) August 23, 2020

Air IndiaOnidaAmulNirmaBoomerTigerHutchMDHVodaphoneAmbuja Cement ( the radio in hands miguides)Nerolac(probably). — sunil Agarwal (@Agarwal_Sunil_) August 23, 2020

Well, how many of these brand logos and mascots could you identify from the picture?