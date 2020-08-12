Can You Identify This Legendary Indian Industrialist From this Old Throwback Photo?

You can really learn a lot of new things from social media.

Recently, an Indian Police Service official challenged Twitter to guess the person from the throwback photo.

Sharing the picture, he said, “#TuesdayBrainTeaser Can you identify this Indian legend?”

The majority of the people got the answer right: The image shared is of a business tycoon, Ratan Tata.

One person who has worked with the business icon wrote, “Long ago, I saw him once in Bombay House when I was there for final Interview in one of Tata Group of companies i.e. IPL. I got selected and worked there till IPL was taken over by HUL. Under his chairmanship, it was a great company to work with.”

Another person commented on how handsome the businessman looked, she said, “Drop dead handsome right! But more than that a complete Gentleman! Sad India have stopped producing more such individuals! You are a gem of a person Ratan Ji!”

For the unversed, a user briefly gave a description of Ratan Tata, he said, “Ratan Naval Tata is an Indian industrialist, philanthropist, and a former chairman of Tata Sons. He was also chairman of Tata Group, from 1990 to 2012, and again, as interim chairman, from October 2016 through February 2017.”

The wonderful image has put a smile on people’s faces once again. Did you guess right?